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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, May 12, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, navigate life with strength and clarity
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Horoscope today, May 12, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, navigate life with strength and clarity

Horoscope Today, May 12, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 12, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Aries: You held your ground and that courage opened a powerful turning point, helping you align dreams, plans, and actions while building consistency and now enjoying well-earned rewards from your efforts. 

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Taurus: Rest and a slower pace call you, yet steady effort and focus will nurture opportunities into lasting stability, when you release disappointment and accept your path, allowing momentum to return. 

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Gemini: You may feel discouraged, but success grows through collaboration, so invite support, share goals, and revive your vision with others, allowing fresh energy and teamwork to carry you forward again.

 

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Cancer: Release self-doubt and hesitation, and step into confident action, because freedom and abundance become accessible when you trust yourself, focus your intentions, and moving decisively toward the life you envision. 

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Leo: You have worked hard, and by gaining perspective and embracing an abundance mindset, you can transform challenges into growth, close cycles gracefully, and welcome success and refinement into your life.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Virgo: You are choosing happiness and moving forward with faith, trusting your instincts and guidance, and allowing love and confidence to replace fear, helping you navigate life with strength and clarity.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Libra: You have grown through self-reflection, and if you feel uncertain, turning inward with awareness will help you understand emotions, strengthen intuition, and guide you toward fulfilling ideas and meaningful experiences.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Scorpio: Progress feels slower, but you are evolving, healing, and stepping into a new phase, so focus forward, release past patterns, and build supportive connections where you feel valued and free.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Sagittarius: You have embraced growth and reached a fresh beginning, so blend practicality with vision, use what you have wisely, and take steady steps to turn your ideas into lasting success. 

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Capricorn: Happiness surrounds you when you slow down, stay consistent, and trust your progress, letting go of perfectionism and overthinking while continuing disciplined efforts that move you forward toward your goals. 

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Aquarius: Protect your ideas by sharing them selectively, staying focused on your goals, and letting actions demonstrate vision, because confidence grows when you trust yourself instead of seeking approval from others.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Pisces: You are moving toward a new chapter, so release nostalgia and embrace opportunities ahead, trusting what is changing is guiding you toward freedom, growth, and a future aligned with your desires.

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