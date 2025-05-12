Advertisement
Horoscope Today, May 12 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Personal And Professional Instability Might Cause Mental Strain
Horoscope Today, May 12 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Personal And Professional Instability Might Cause Mental Strain

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

 

Updated:May 12, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: New opportunities are coming your way if you're considering starting a new business or switching careers. Your passion and enthusiasm will help shape your path today. However, be mindful of your health, as conditions may not be ideal, so take extra care. Your spouse might surprise you with some good news, so be prepared for it. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Life is teaching you valuable lessons as time passes. Whether it’s adjusting to new surroundings or striving to achieve your goals, students will find more opportunities and perform well academically. Your health is expected to improve, and your love life will grow stronger. Financially, things are looking promising. 

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: You’ll be busy hosting a party tonight, likely reconnecting with old friends. It’s also a good time to start a business with the strategies and ideas you've previously developed. Spend quality time with family and friends, sharing meaningful conversations. Health-wise, you’ll be feeling great. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: You may feel like giving up today due to disappointing results, but it’s important to stay patient and wait for better opportunities. You may experience some financial stress, but seeking help from a relative could improve the situation. Personal and professional instability might cause mental strain, so remain calm and let time resolve the issues. 

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Today is perfect for celebrating your successes. You may have a chance encounter with an acquaintance who brings unexpected good news. Lovers will express their feelings and strengthen their bond. Financially, you’ll feel secure. Avoid dwelling on thoughts that might disturb your peace of mind. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: You’ll focus on cleanliness and hygiene today, possibly due to health concerns. You may enter into a partnership or agreement with a colleague, but be cautious with any paperwork—read the fine print carefully. Financially, things are improving, and your personal life is growing stronger. Health-wise, you’ll be in a good condition. 

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: You might discover new plans that offer financial growth. Love life may be a bit complicated, so take the initiative to resolve any issues. A conversation with your partner will likely bring positive changes to your relationship. It’s an ideal time to start something new or explore a different field. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Someone close to you may try to get closer, but there’s a high chance you’ll put them in the "friend zone." You’ll excel in any projects you take on today. However, avoid eating unhealthy foods to prevent stomach issues. Financially, you might face some challenges. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: You’ll be in high spirits today, though challenges are likely ahead. Overcoming them will greatly boost your confidence. Be cautious at work, as others may try to harm your reputation. Play it safe and be clear in your communication. You might have a disagreement with your partner, which could add pressure to your day. 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: You may be bothered by health issues today, so it's best to consult a doctor or take the day off to rest. You’ll be involved in a social event this evening, but be mindful of your words as you can be quite sharp-tongued. Professionally, a colleague may offer you a new project that could provide additional income. 

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Avoid reacting emotionally to your partner’s words or actions today. Professionally, you may choose to take on a new project that will bring good profits in the future, improving your financial situation. Spending quality time with your partner will strengthen your relationship. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: You’ll be socially active today, with others being receptive to your ideas. Stay away from unhealthy food if you want to stay on track with your fitness goals. There may be complications in your love life, but expect a salary increase at work, which will improve your financial stability. 

