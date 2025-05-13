Horoscope Today, May 13 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Centre Around The Everyday Stuff

5 / 12

You have the sort of energy that some discover stunning, yet regardless, they can't stay away. People will find the need to associate with you now, and the manner in which you're energised, it's no puzzle why. When we talk about love and romance, if you’re not enjoying it, then you’re not doing it right. Yes, love requires a lot of effort, but at the same time, you should enjoy it. If there’s too much toxicity in your life right now, then it’s best to take a step back from romance and focus on yourself.