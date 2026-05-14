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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, May 14, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, express your needs clearly
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Horoscope today, May 14, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, express your needs clearly

Horoscope Today, May 14, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 14, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Shift your focus from outcomes to the process, allowing creativity and curiosity to guide you. When you release pressure and follow your inner direction, progress feels lighter and more aligned.

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Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Stay grounded in your path and trust that unseen progress is unfolding. By letting go of overthinking and allowing things to develop naturally, you invite ease, clarity, and rewarding opportunities. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Release control and focus on what you do best, trusting that everything else will align. By allowing space for support and surprises, you create smoother progress and more fulfilling outcomes. 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: You are capable and supported, so reassess your commitments and release what feels unnecessary. By creating space for joy and connection, you can restore balance and feel more aligned. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Turn inward and focus on emotional fulfillment, allowing yourself to simplify and release unnecessary pressures. By creating space and clarity, you can reconnect with what truly brings meaning. 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Let go of past burdens and open yourself to support and new energy. By creating space within and around you, you invite clarity, healing, and brighter opportunities into your life. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Express your needs clearly and prioritize self-care, recognizing its importance in sustaining your journey. By taking time to recharge and honour yourself, you create balance and long-term fulfillment. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: You are gaining clarity and learning to embrace what truly fulfills you. By releasing guilt and fully accepting your desires, you empower yourself to move forward with confidence and purpose. 

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Your intuition is guiding you strongly, so create space to nurture it. By reducing distractions and staying balanced, you can align your energy with your purpose and unlock new opportunities.

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Allow yourself to rest and receive, recognizing that balance is essential. By stepping back and recharging, you can restore your energy and return stronger, more focused, and ready to move forward. 

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Embrace self-acceptance and create alignment by simplifying your life and thoughts. By listening inward and building meaningful connections, you can create a life that feels authentic and balanced. 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Trust your heart and creative instincts, allowing yourself to move beyond limitations. By staying open and receptive, you invite meaningful experiences and emotional fulfillment into your evolving journey. 

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