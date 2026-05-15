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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, May 15, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, pursue your dream career path with confidence
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Horoscope today, May 15, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, pursue your dream career path with confidence

Horoscope Today, May 15, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 15, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Your love life improves, making it perfect for a thoughtful date. Work responsibilities may increase, bringing pressure, but you will manage well. Be mindful of spending and maintain financial balance. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: You may face complex personalities today, but your calm nature will help you handle situations gracefully. Minor relationship misunderstandings can be resolved. Financial stability stays strong, though take extra care of health. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Today brings opportunities to pursue your dream career path with confidence. Positive news from your partner uplifts your mood. Reconnecting with someone from your past may require cautious and mindful interaction. 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Some plans may face delays, but legal or pending matters could turn favourable. Focus on maintaining your health and balance commitments carefully while enjoying gradual improvements in your personal relationships.

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Leo Horoscope Today

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Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Minor health discomforts may arise but are manageable with care. Students can expect academic success. Social challenges will be resolved smoothly, while professional growth brings stability and strengthens your financial situation.

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Virgo Horoscope Today

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Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Be mindful of whom you trust and share personal matters with today. Temporary tensions may arise but will pass. Financial improvements are likely, bringing short-term relief and helping you regain stability. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Emotional ups and downs may arise, but support from an old friend will uplift you. Financial challenges continue, yet relationships grow stronger as you express feelings openly and nurture meaningful connections. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Today favours progress, bringing positive developments in both personal and professional areas. Stay persistent in your efforts, as new opportunities may arise, leading to growth, success, and improved financial stability. 

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Be cautious with agreements and review details carefully before committing. Positive news from someone you know may brighten your day. Health improves, and new partnerships could emerge despite ongoing financial adjustments. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Your dedication at work brings rewarding outcomes and recognition. Enjoy quality time with loved ones, but remain mindful of overextending your kindness. Financial stability improves while staying attentive to family health needs.  

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Opportunities in career and love bring encouraging results today. While finances may need attention, health shows improvement. Be cautious with paperwork and avoid agreements that could strain personal relationships.

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Pisces Horoscope Today

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Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Appreciate what you have and take time for self-discovery today. Challenges will help you grow stronger and prove your capabilities. Finances remain steady, while caring for loved ones becomes especially important. 

 

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