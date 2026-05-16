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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, May 16, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, your efforts bring rewarding outcomes
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Horoscope today, May 16, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, your efforts bring rewarding outcomes

Horoscope Today, May 16, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 16, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: An unexpected connection brings pleasant news today. Career progress looks promising with possible recognition. Health remains steady, and a past relationship may resurface, offering a chance for clarity or closure.

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Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Students may receive rewarding academic updates, reflecting their dedication. Romance finds its way back into your life, bringing warmth. Stay mindful of your health while enjoying a sense of financial security.

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Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Relationship tensions may arise, but clear communication will help restore balance. Reconnecting with friends lifts your mood. Stay cautious professionally and with paperwork, while gradual health improvements bring relief today. 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Break free from routine by planning something enjoyable with loved ones. A refreshing change of pace lifts your spirits. Health remains stable, and financial growth is likely to follow soon.

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Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Trust your decisions despite outside opinions, as confidence strengthens your personal life. Career growth brings recognition and financial improvement, creating stability while helping you feel more secure and accomplished overall. 

 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Exploring a new career path may excite you, especially with guidance from experienced mentors. Health stays steady, while temporary financial support from trusted connections helps you stay balanced and reassured. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Matters of the heart begin to improve, bringing renewed confidence in relationships. A new opportunity may boost your finances significantly, while stable health allows you to enjoy this positive phase fully.   

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Your efforts bring rewarding outcomes, supporting both health and financial stability. Minor misunderstandings may arise, but you will manage them wisely, maintaining harmony while staying mindful about sharing personal matters. 

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Today feels uplifting as positive developments unfold across life areas. Encouraging news from your partner boosts happiness, while career growth and improved finances strengthen your confidence and overall sense of security. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: You may rethink your current path and consider new opportunities. Though confidence feels low, this phase encourages courage and resilience, helping you face challenges bravely and gradually restore stability in life. 

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Financial stability brings comfort, and you may consider meaningful investments. Spending time with loved ones feels fulfilling, though minor disagreements may arise, which you can resolve calmly. Health remains supportive. 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Students may feel busy, yet productive efforts bring results. Positive professional updates uplift your mood, while meaningful moments in relationships bring joy. Stay cautious with finances and take extra care of health. 

 

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