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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, May 17, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, choose your words carefully, prioritise rest
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Horoscope today, May 17, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, choose your words carefully, prioritise rest

Horoscope Today, May 17, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 17, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Be cautious with agreements and investments today, focusing on safeguarding your finances. Love life flourishes, bringing joy and connection. Prioritize rest and self-care to maintain your energy and overall well-being. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Reconsider major career changes today and avoid lending money unnecessarily. Relationships grow warmer as misunderstandings fade. Positive news from family uplifts your mood, while stable health and finances keep you reassured.

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Gemini Horoscope Today

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Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Stay focused on priorities today and manage your time wisely to meet commitments. Financial challenges may arise, but maintaining a calm mindset will help you navigate stress and regain balance.

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Cancer Horoscope Today

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Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Work demands may increase today, requiring extra time and effort. Stay organized to manage responsibilities smoothly. Though stress may arise, stable finances and future growth opportunities will keep you motivated.   

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Leo Horoscope Today

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Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Choose your words carefully today and communicate with kindness. Positive developments in your career bring encouragement, while personal relationships strengthen. Improved health and finances contribute to a balanced and fulfilling day.

 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Take things one step at a time and avoid unnecessary pressure. Challenges may feel overwhelming, but staying patient will help you navigate them. Focus on self-care and allow things to gradually improve. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Show patience and understanding with loved ones, especially children, as connection matters most. Spending quality time strengthens relationships, while career growth and improving health bring positivity and renewed romantic energy. 

 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Your resilience strengthens both personal and professional areas of life. Stay focused despite minor challenges, as good news and profitable opportunities bring satisfaction. Improved health supports your continued progress and confidence. 

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: A busy day may feel demanding, but support from family helps ease pressure. Stay cautious with financial matters, while gradual improvements bring stability. Focus on maintaining health and emotional balance. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Embrace opportunities with confidence and stay adaptable to changes around you. Your consistent efforts bring success closer, while positive health and financial stability support your progress. Pay attention to important documentation. 

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Challenges may arise in legal or professional matters, but family support keeps you strong. Stay calm and focused, as financial growth will develop gradually, bringing stability and reassurance in coming days. 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Opportunities to invest in something valuable may arise, so spend wisely. Love and creativity flourish, bringing joy and recognition. Health improves, while temporary financial support helps you maintain overall stability. 

 

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