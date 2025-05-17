Horoscope Today, May 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Be Cautious With Your Words
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Avoid making agreements with strangers today, as they may have dishonest intentions. If you're considering an investment, it's not a good time, as you could face significant losses. Be cautious with your finances. On a positive note, your love life is likely to flourish, and you’ll feel financially secure. However, some health issues could arise, so be sure to rest properly.
Taurus
If you’re thinking about switching careers, it’s best to reconsider for now. Financially, you’ll feel secure, but avoid lending money to outsiders. In your romantic life, misunderstandings will fade, making way for love and harmony. Good news from a relative will bring you joy. Health-wise, things will be favourable.
Gemini
You may find yourself short on time to meet all your commitments today. Focus on your work rather than wasting time on leisure activities. You might face some business losses, which could lead to financial instability. Mentally, stress may weigh on you, so try to stay calm and positive.
Cancer
Today will be quite busy for those with private jobs, and you may be asked to work overtime, which could interfere with personal plans. Mental stress is likely, so prepare yourself for that. Your financial situation is stable, though growth can be expected in the near future.
Leo
Be cautious with your words today, as harsh speech could cause unnecessary issues. Children may get involved in some project work. In your personal life, things will strengthen, and you may receive good news from a superior at work. Health and financial matters are likely to improve, making it an overall decent day for you.
Virgo
Rushing things will not lead to positive outcomes today. You might feel like everything is working against you, and instability in both personal and professional life could add to your stress. Unfortunately, no improvements in health are predicted, making it a tough day for you.
Libra
Avoid being harsh with children today; they need your support and love, not criticism. It’s a good time to spend with your partner, and you may even plan an outing together. Professionally, growth is on the horizon, and romance will return to your personal life. Your health is expected to improve.
Scorpio
Both your personal and professional life will gain strength today. Although you may feel that others are testing your patience, try not to let it bother you — your challenge is within yourself. Good news from a relative will uplift your spirits, and a new project will bring you good profits. Health-wise, things will improve.
Sagittarius
Today could be a busy day for students, but family members will provide support to ease the mental pressure. Financially, conditions will improve, although health issues may persist. If you're about to hand over financial documents, be cautious, as the person you’re dealing with may not have good intentions.
Capricorn
It’s a great day to take advantage of the opportunities coming your way. Personal changes are likely, so adapt quickly to avoid challenges. Success is close, so keep up the hard work. Health and financial matters will be favourable, but be careful with paperwork today.
Aquarius
If you’re involved in any legal matters, you might face disappointment, as the outcome could favour your opponent. However, family support will strengthen you. Professionally, little change is expected today. Try not to stress too much, and while your finances will grow, it may take some time.
Pisces
You may purchase a new asset today, but be careful not to overspend, as it could lead to financial strain in the near future. Your love life will strengthen, and those in creative fields will have an opportunity to shine. Health-wise, things should improve, but you may need to ask for financial help.
Trending Photos