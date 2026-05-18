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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 18, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, harmony in relationships is easily achieved
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Horoscope Today, May 18, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, harmony in relationships is easily achieved

Horoscope Today May 16, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:May 18, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Bold energy fuels your morning, pushing you toward a risky but rewarding professional choice. Trust your instincts today; the universe rewards those who dare to step into the unknown career light.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Ground yourself in nature to soothe a restless spirit. The earth offers stability when the world feels chaotic. A walk through a park provides the mental reset you desperately need.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

A flurry of messages brings exciting news regarding a social event. Stay organized to avoid missing a key detail. Your wit is your greatest asset in a fast-paced afternoon meeting.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Focus on your inner sanctuary today. Reorganizing a corner of your home brings unexpected peace. A quiet evening spent reflecting on your emotional growth helps you prepare for upcoming changes.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Your natural charisma shines brightly, drawing influential people toward your orbit. Use this spotlight to advocate for a project you love. Success is inevitable when you lead with pure heart.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Precision is required for a complex task at work. Double-check your data before submitting anything final. Your dedication to excellence sets you apart from your peers in a significant way.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Harmony in relationships is easily achieved today. Reach out to someone you have missed lately. A simple gesture of kindness ripples outward, creating a beautiful atmosphere of mutual respect and love.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Intensity marks your professional interactions. Channel this focus into solving a long-standing problem. Your ability to see beneath the surface allows you to uncover a truth others have completely missed.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Adventure calls, even if it is just exploring a new neighborhood. Break your routine to invite fresh inspiration. A chance encounter with a stranger sparks a brilliant idea for travel.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Financial planning takes priority today. Review your long-term goals and make necessary adjustments. Discipline now leads to freedom later. You possess the grit required to build a very lasting legacy.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Collaborative efforts flourish when you share your unique perspective. Don't be afraid to challenge the status quo. Your innovative thinking paves the way for a breakthrough that benefits the entire group.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Trust your intuition regarding a domestic matter. A soft approach works better than a confrontation. Quiet meditation reveals the answers you seek. Listen to the whispers of your soul today.

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