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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 2, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, this is a wonderfully romantic and social day for you
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Horoscope Today, May 2, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, this is a wonderfully romantic and social day for you

Horoscope Today May 2 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:May 02, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Today sparks romance, creativity, and a deep appreciation for beauty around you. You may feel idealistic about love and connections. Embrace this energy fully, and consider planning a special, meaningful date.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You feel compassionate today, especially toward those in need or someone close requiring support. Your empathy runs deep, encouraging you to help selflessly, understanding others’ struggles through your own experiences.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Today’s warm, emotional energy affects your finances, possibly clouding judgment. You may overspend or overvalue opportunities. Be cautious with money matters, as things may not be as beneficial as they appear.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You may feel affectionate toward authority figures or older individuals today, and others may see you as dependable and kind. Still, avoid making major decisions now and focus on maintaining emotional balance.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Your sense of beauty is heightened today, encouraging you to explore inspiring places like galleries, parks, or architecture. You may also feel drawn to meaningful ideas or contributing to something worthwhile.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Romantic, warm, and generous feelings surround you today, making connections feel special. However, this energy influences your finances, so be careful not to overspend or give away more than intended.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

This is a wonderfully romantic and social day for you. Enjoy meaningful connections, affectionate moments, and quality time with loved ones. It’s an ideal time to plan a date or special outing.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Work relationships feel harmonious today, encouraging mutual support and cooperation. You may also find joy in helping others, caring for pets, or even experiencing a pleasant, unexpected romantic connection at work.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Today may bring a deep emotional or romantic connection, feeling destined or special. However, unmet expectations could cause disappointment. Reflect on whether your hopes were realistic and clearly communicated to others.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

You feel warm and welcoming today, making it a perfect time to host loved ones at home. You may also feel inspired to enhance your space creatively and make it more beautiful.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Today’s energy encourages you to slow down and appreciate the beauty in everyday surroundings. Take a moment to truly notice details, as rushing may cause you to miss meaningful experiences around you.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Romance fills the air today, making it perfect for meaningful connections or a special date. However, be mindful of overspending or excessive generosity, and stay grounded when handling financial matters.

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