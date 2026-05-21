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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 21, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, determination drives you toward a difficult goal
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Horoscope Today, May 21, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, determination drives you toward a difficult goal

Horoscope Today May 21, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:May 21, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Communication channels open up, making it the perfect time to send that difficult email. Your words carry extra weight today, so choose them with kindness and a spirit of cooperation.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Your senses are heightened, making art and music feel more profound. Visit a gallery or listen to a new album. Inspiration strikes when you allow yourself to be deeply moved.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Mental agility is your superpower today. You can juggle multiple tasks with ease. Stay focused on your primary goal to ensure that nothing important slips through the cracks of busy-ness.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

A deep sense of nostalgia colors your day. Reach out to a childhood friend. Sharing stories of the past strengthens your roots and reminds you of how far you've come.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Professional networking yields a promising lead. Be bold in introducing yourself to someone you admire. Your confidence is contagious, making a lasting impression on everyone you meet in person.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Spiritual growth is highlighted. Spend time in quiet contemplation or study a philosophy that resonates with you. Internal peace is the foundation upon which all your external success is built.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

A social gathering provides the perfect backdrop for a meaningful connection. Be your authentic self. You attract people who appreciate your genuine nature and your unique way of seeing life.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Determination drives you toward a difficult goal. Do not let minor setbacks deter you. Your resilience is legendary; keep pushing forward until you reach the summit of your personal mountain.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Clear communication is vital in your primary partnership. Express your needs honestly but gently. Listening is just as important as speaking. Mutual understanding creates a solid foundation for lasting, deep love.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Attention to detail saves the day at work. You spot a mistake before it causes trouble. Your colleagues rely on your sharp eye and your unwavering commitment to doing things.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Creative self-expression brings a sense of liberation. Break away from traditional methods and try something radical. Your originality is your greatest strength; embrace it fully and without any lingering hesitation.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Focus on your emotional well-being today. Practice self-compassion and forgive yourself for any recent mistakes. You are doing your best, and that is more than enough. Peace is yours.

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