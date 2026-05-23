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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 23, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, choose your engagements wisely to avoid burnout
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Horoscope Today, May 23, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, choose your engagements wisely to avoid burnout

Horoscope Today May 23, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 23, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Romance takes center stage as the stars align for a heartfelt connection. Whether single or partnered, express your deepest desires openly. Vulnerability acts as a bridge to a stronger, lasting bond. 

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Financial intuition is sharp. You might spot a lucrative opportunity others have overlooked. Do your research before committing, but trust that your practical nature will guide you toward true prosperity.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your social calendar fills up quickly today. Choose your engagements wisely to avoid burnout. A conversation with an old acquaintance sparks a nostalgic feeling that warms your entire restless heart.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Privacy is your priority. Retreat to your favorite quiet spot to process recent events. You find strength in solitude, allowing you to return to the world feeling refreshed and centered.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Networking leads to a breakthrough in a creative project. Don't be afraid to ask for feedback from those you trust. Collaboration turns a good idea into something truly spectacular today.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Professional responsibilities increase, but you are more than capable of handling the load. Organize your schedule meticulously. Your efficiency impresses a supervisor, opening doors for future promotion and career growth.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Seek out intellectual stimulation through a documentary or a challenging lecture. Expanding your mind brings a sense of fulfilment. Share your new knowledge with a friend to deepen your connection.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Focus on deep healing today. Let go of a resentment that has been weighing you down. Lightening your emotional load allows you to move forward with a much brighter spirit.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Partnership dynamics require a gentle touch. Listen more than you speak to understand a loved one’s perspective. Harmony is restored when you prioritize empathy over being right in an argument. 

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Efficiency is your middle name today. You tackle your to-do list with impressive speed and accuracy. Use your extra time to relax and enjoy a hobby you usually neglect often.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Creative inspiration strikes while you are performing a mundane task. Keep a notebook handy to capture these fleeting ideas. Your originality is a gift that keeps giving to the world. 

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Focus on your roots and family history. A conversation with an elder reveals a fascinating story about your ancestors. Understanding your past helps you navigate your future with more confidence.

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