Horoscope Today, May 23 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, An Ex Can Reappear, Stirring Old Emotions

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:May 23, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Your dedication and persistence are about to pay off with great results. However, health issues may surface — consider consulting a doctor if needed. Be cautious before investing in any new ventures, as they may lead to financial setbacks. Give yourself time to adjust to unexpected changes without feeling overwhelmed.

Taurus

Taurus

If you're looking for love, today might not bring the outcome you hoped for. On the professional front, especially for those in social service roles, some progress is likely. Health remains stable. Financially, a salary increase could provide both relief and reassurance about your job security.

Gemini

Gemini

Those involved in legal matters can expect a favourable outcome. Students are likely to excel academically. Good news is on the way from your boss — possibly tied to a professional advancement. Your financial position feels stable and secure.

Cancer

Cancer

An ex might reappear in your life, stirring old emotions. You’ll be juggling many responsibilities at home. Don’t let it overwhelm you — ease into the changes that are unfolding. Health-wise, medication may be necessary, but your finances will hold steady.

Leo

Leo

You may face big decisions today that carry long-term effects. Lack of mental clarity could lead you to leave things up to fate. While your career may not see immediate growth, your health appears stable.

Virgo

Virgo

Today might bring a chance to come clean about past mistakes. Seeking redemption will bring peace of mind, and you’re likely to succeed in mending things. A relationship may take a new turn. Pay special attention to your dental health.

Libra

Libra

Your love life is looking up — those seeking a partner may finally find satisfaction. Professionally, you're close to achieving success, so don't quit now. However, avoid stock market activity today as financial luck isn’t on your side. Watch your diet and avoid unhealthy food choices.

Scorpio

Scorpio

It’s an ideal day to bond with loved ones. Make children feel safe by being present. Your health is improving, and a potential promotion at work may lead to financial growth and added security.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Expect a busy and potentially stressful day. Tensions at work may arise — be mindful of your words to avoid conflict. While your personal life remains steady, you might feel mentally strained. Thankfully, your family will provide the emotional support you need.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Be mindful of your spending today — saving now will help you later when funds are tight. Seek advice from an elder if you're facing personal dilemmas. You're likely to focus on fitness, making health a priority.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Take time today for personal growth. You'll likely face important choices in both your career and private life. Others may try to sway your decisions, but stay focused and avoid distractions. Improvements in health and finances are on the horizon.

Pisces

Pisces

You’ll be driven, focused, and eager to prove yourself. A shift toward a creative profession may be on the cards, and your enthusiasm will lead you to success. Your personal life feels stable, and while financial troubles may arise, support from loved ones will help you through.

EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
