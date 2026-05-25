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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 25, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, trust your inner wisdom
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Horoscope Today, May 25, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, trust your inner wisdom

Horoscope Today May 25, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 25, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Intellectual curiosity leads you toward a fascinating new hobby or study. Sign up for a workshop or buy a book on a complex subject. Your brain is a thirsty sponge.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

A deep conversation with a sibling or neighbor reveals a surprising truth. Keep an open mind and avoid jumping to conclusions. Understanding their perspective strengthens your long-term emotional connection. 

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Communication is key in your professional life today. Ensure your instructions are clear to avoid misunderstandings. Your ability to articulate complex ideas is a major asset to your current team.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Emotional resilience is your strength. You handle a minor setback with grace and poise. Remember that challenges are just opportunities for growth in disguise. Keep moving forward with quiet confidence.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Your leadership skills are called upon in a social setting. Guide the group toward a fun and inclusive activity. Your warmth and enthusiasm make everyone feel welcome and truly valued.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Focus on your health and vitality. Try a new recipe or a different type of exercise. Taking care of your body is an investment in your long-term happiness and success. 

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Collaboration brings out the best in you. Work with a partner on a creative project. Combining your talents results in something much more beautiful than you could create alone today. 

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Deep reflection brings clarity to a personal matter. Spend time alone with your thoughts. Trusting your inner wisdom allows you to make a decision that aligns with your values.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Travel is on your mind. Start planning your next big adventure. Researching destinations and itineraries brings a sense of excitement and fuels your natural wanderlust for the wide, open world.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Professional recognition is within reach. Your hard work and dedication are noticed by those in power. Stay humble and continue to strive for excellence in everything you do each day.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Your humanitarian spirit is ignited. Find a way to give back to your community. Even a small act of kindness can make a big difference in someone else's life today.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Artistic expression is a powerful outlet for your emotions. Paint, write, or play music. Allowing your creativity to flow freely brings a sense of peace and a deeper self-understanding.

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