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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 26, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, focus on balance in all areas of your life
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Horoscope Today, May 26, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, focus on balance in all areas of your life

Horoscope Today May 16, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:May 26, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

A workplace collaboration requires you to take the lead. Balance your natural authority with empathy to ensure everyone feels heard. Success depends entirely on the collective strength of your team.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Your career path feels more defined today. Take a small step toward a long-held ambition. Consistency is your superpower; keep building your empire one sturdy, reliable brick at a time.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

A chance meeting sparks a brilliant idea for a new project. Jot down your thoughts immediately. Your ability to think on your feet leads to an exciting new professional opportunity.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Domestic matters require your attention. Handle a home repair or reorganisation task. Creating a comfortable and functional living space brings a sense of stability and peace to your daily life.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Your creative talents are recognized and celebrated. Share your work with a wider audience. The positive feedback you receive boosts your confidence and inspires you to keep creating beautiful things.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Analytical thinking helps you solve a complex problem at work. Your attention to detail is unmatched. Your colleagues appreciate your ability to find logical solutions to even the toughest challenges.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Focus on balance in all areas of your life. Ensure you are getting enough rest, exercise, and social interaction. Maintaining a healthy equilibrium is the key to your overall well-being.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Intense passion drives you toward a personal goal. Don't let anything stand in your way. Your determination and focus ensure that you achieve exactly what you set out to do.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Learning a new skill brings a sense of accomplishment. Take a class or watch a tutorial. Expanding your knowledge base opens up new possibilities for your personal and professional growth.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Financial planning pays off as you see your savings grow. Stay disciplined and stick to your goals. Your long-term security is well worth the effort you are putting in now.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Your unique perspective is valued in a group discussion. Don't be afraid to share your unconventional ideas. Your innovative thinking could lead to a major breakthrough for the entire team.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Compassion for yourself and others is your guiding light. Practice kindness in all your interactions. Your gentle spirit brings comfort to those around you and creates a more peaceful world.

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