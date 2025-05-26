Horoscope Today, May 26 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Someone Close To You May Disappoint You
Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
You may find those around you particularly challenging today, which could stir up frustration. While it’s important to express how you feel, reacting with anger won’t help. Try to stay calm—adding fuel to the fire will only make things worse.
Taurus
Your emotions might feel scattered today, and you could end up worrying unnecessarily. The best approach is to slow down, take a breath, and not let stress take over. If possible, check off some small tasks to lighten your mental load.
Gemini
Letting go is an important lesson today. Holding onto resentment won't serve you. Everyone makes mistakes—including you—so try to forgive and move forward. Show others the same grace you’ve once received.
Cancer
Gratitude is your theme for the day. You might feel something is lacking, but if you take a moment to look around, you’ll see how much you truly have. Focus on appreciating the present and finding joy in the little things.
Leo
It’s time to reconnect with your emotions. You’ve been operating on autopilot, and it’s affecting your relationships. Open up, share what’s on your mind, and let others in—you’ll feel lighter and more understood.
Virgo
A renewed zest for life is lighting you up today, and it’s contagious. Your positivity will uplift those around you, so soak in the energy and enjoy the good vibes while they last.
Libra
You’re buzzing with motivation and energy today—perfect for knocking out tasks you’ve been putting off. Use this momentum to clear your to-do list and get things done. You’ve got this!
Scorpio
Someone close to you may disappoint you today, but try not to dwell on it. It’s natural to feel hurt, but remember that life goes on, and brighter days lie ahead. This moment will pass.
Sagittarius
Your energy is high and you're craving fun and freedom. While it’s tempting to dive into what you enjoy, make sure you handle your responsibilities first. Try blending enjoyment with productivity, and the day will feel balanced.
Capricorn
Even if you prefer staying out of the spotlight, today you're likely to be pulled into the center of attention. Others may turn to you for help and advice. Just make sure your own priorities are taken care of first.
Aquarius
Work takes center stage today as you begin to see its value more clearly. You've been a bit disconnected, but now you're recognizing its importance. This shift in perspective will help you re-engage with purpose.
Pisces
Don’t be discouraged if others aren’t stepping up to support you today. Trust in your own strength and resilience. Assess what needs to be done and take the lead—you're more capable than you think.
