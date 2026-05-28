Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3050942https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-may-28-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-gemini-be-ready-to-act-quickly-but-cautiously-3050942
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 28, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, be ready to act quickly but cautiously
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, May 28, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, be ready to act quickly but cautiously

Horoscope Today May 28, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 28, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Travel plans might face a minor hiccup, but stay flexible. A detour leads to an enchanting discovery you would have otherwise missed. Embrace the spontaneous rhythm of the open road today.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Trust your body’s signals today. If you feel tired, rest without guilt. Recharging your internal battery ensures you have the stamina required for the exciting opportunities arriving later this week.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

A financial opportunity appears through a social connection. Be ready to act quickly but cautiously. Your ability to network effectively is finally translating into tangible rewards for your bank account.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Career focus intensifies as a deadline approaches. Your dedication ensures a high-quality result that impresses your superiors. Remember to breathe and take small breaks to maintain your mental clarity throughout.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Philosophical insights bring a new perspective to a personal dilemma. Seek wisdom from an ancient text or a trusted mentor. Expanding your worldview helps you find the peace you seek.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Shared resources require careful management. A conversation about joint finances is productive and clear. Transparency builds the trust necessary for a secure and prosperous future with your most valued partners.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Harmony in your closest relationships is easily maintained. Enjoy a quiet evening with a loved one. Simple pleasures bring the most joy and strengthen the bonds that matter most today.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Focus on your daily routine to increase productivity. Small changes to your habits lead to significant improvements in your health. Discipline is the key to achieving your long-term wellness goals.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Creative self-expression is favoured. Dive into a project that allows your unique voice to shine. Your passion is evident in your work, inspiring others to follow their own creative dreams.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Domestic projects move forward smoothly. Your practical approach ensures that everything is done correctly and efficiently. A sense of accomplishment brings peace to your home and your busy, focused mind.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Communication is highlighted today. Reach out to a sibling or a neighbour. A brief conversation leads to a surprising insight that helps you solve a lingering problem in your life.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Financial stability is within reach. Review your budget and make a plan for the future. Your intuitive approach to money management helps you build a secure foundation for your dreams.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopezodiac signsastrology
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
IPL 2026
Top 7 captains with most sixes in an IPL season: Rajat Patidar on top, Shreyas Iyer at 2nd and Virat Kohli at...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Sunny Deol
Who is Sunny Deol’s wife, Pooja Deol? Her real name, net worth, family and rare airport appearance - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Fixed Deposit
Major banks that have revised their FD rates so far in 2026
camera icon7
title
Mauna Loa volcano
Mauna Loa: Earth’s largest active Volcano with 75,000 km³ of lava reshaping Hawaii’s landscape
camera icon11
title
Travis Head Wife
Meet Travis Head's wife Jessica Davies: School sweetheart turned life partner, model & entreprenuer has net worth of Rs 45,00,00,000, exposed Virat Kohli fans' ugly abuses after IPL spat