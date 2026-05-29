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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 29, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, focus on your long-term goals
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Horoscope Today, May 29, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, focus on your long-term goals

Horoscope Today May 29, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:May 29, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Professional recognition is within reach after months of hard work. Don't shy away from the spotlight when your name is called. Celebrate your achievements with those who supported your journey.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

A social invitation might feel overwhelming, but attending will bring unexpected joy. You will meet someone who shares your obscure interests. This connection could blossom into a very meaningful friendship.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Focus on your long-term goals. A small step taken today leads to a significant achievement in the future. Your persistence and dedication are the keys to your ultimate professional success.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Spiritual growth is highlighted. Spend time in meditation or quiet reflection. Connecting with your inner self brings a sense of peace and helps you navigate life's challenges with grace.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Collaboration with a friend leads to a brilliant idea. Work together to bring your vision to life. Your combined talents and energy ensure that the project is a huge success.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Professional responsibilities are handled with ease. Your efficiency and attention to detail are noticed by those in power. Stay focused and continue to strive for excellence in your work.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Seek out new experiences that expand your horizons. Travel, study, or explore a new culture. Embracing the unknown brings a sense of wonder and enriches your life in many ways.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Deep emotional healing is possible today. Let go of the past and embrace the present. Forgiveness is a powerful tool that allows you to move forward with a lighter heart.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Communication in your primary partnership is clear and honest. Express your feelings and listen to your partner's needs. Mutual understanding and respect are the foundation of your strong bond.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Focus on your health and well-being. A nutritious meal or a brisk walk works wonders for your energy levels. Listen to your body and give it the care it deserves.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Creative inspiration flows freely. Use this energy to work on a project that brings you joy. Your unique perspective and innovative ideas are a gift to the world around you.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Domestic harmony is easily achieved. Spend time with your loved ones and enjoy the peace of your home. A heartfelt conversation brings you closer together and strengthens your family bonds.

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