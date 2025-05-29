Advertisement
Horoscope Today, May 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Think Before You Speak; Financial Issues May Arise

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:May 29, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Today may challenge you with a situation that touches on your deepest fears, but don’t back down. Draw upon your inner strength—it’s in your bloodline. The odds are ultimately in your favour. If financial security is your goal, a new venture may bring welcome profits. Just take care not to overexert yourself, as health issues could arise.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: You might find yourself planning a getaway with loved ones. However, your romantic life may feel unsteady, with tension around trust and ego. Consider making a thoughtful gesture to rebuild the connection. A significant financial gain could be on its way, and your health is likely to show signs of improvement. 

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: You may be struggling with self-doubt and hesitation to step beyond your comfort zone. But today is the day to make bold choices that will shape a better future. Both personal and professional growth may feel stagnant, and financial worries could weigh on your mind. Remember—this phase is temporary. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Things are finally starting to look up. Your love life is getting stronger, and you’re likely to build better rapport with colleagues or superiors at work. Financial stability is on the horizon, and your health is showing signs of recovery. It’s a day to breathe easier.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Romantic prospects are looking bright—you might just meet someone special. If you’re a parent, try to be more patient with your children. Work may demand more of your time today, and although the stress could mount, a financial boost will help even things out.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Today calls on your innate courage—don’t hesitate to try something new, even if it feels intimidating. Students can expect positive academic news. Both financial and health matters are aligning in your favour, making it a solid day overall.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: You’re stepping into a new chapter. A promotion or career advancement is possible for those in private jobs. Those looking for love may be happily surprised. Children may make their parents proud today. Financial growth is likely through a new project, and your health looks stable.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: An uplifting day awaits, especially for those in education. Exciting and joyful moments lie ahead, possibly involving a social gathering or reconnecting with old friends. A pleasant surprise may come through a phone call. Health and financial matters are in a good place.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Think before you speak—your words carry extra weight today and could unintentionally hurt someone. When reviewing documents or deals, be extra cautious and read everything yourself. Financially, things may be tight, but a family member might offer assistance. Health may require ongoing care or medication.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Spend some well-deserved time with your loved ones. A short trip may be just what you need to unwind from your usual routine. Your financial situation is secure for now, but don’t ignore any emerging health issues—seek medical advice if needed.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Academic success is on the horizon for students, and a pleasant surprise from your spouse will lift your spirits. You’re on the brink of a breakthrough—don’t give up now. Your health is improving, and while financial progress is on the way, it may take a bit more time to fully manifest.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Today brings joy and success across the board. Your romantic relationship will flourish as you spend more time together. Professional growth is likely, especially in office-based jobs. Good health and potential profits from a new project will further brighten your day.

