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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 3, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, you’ll feel motivated to pursue long-desired changes
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Horoscope Today, May 3, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, you’ll feel motivated to pursue long-desired changes

Horoscope Today May 3 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:May 03, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Recent changes around you may feel unusual or confusing now, but clarity will come soon. As the week unfolds, you will likely realize these shifts were leading toward something exciting.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You’ll find it easy to convince others to agree with you today, especially in conversations. Whether your perspective is truly best remains uncertain, but for now, your confidence helps influence those around you.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

To gain support today, you must present clear facts and logical reasoning. Others will only cooperate if they see personal benefit too, so ensure your ideas are practical and mutually rewarding.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You may have many excuses to delay a long-pending task, but today is the moment to act. This could be your final opportunity, so push past hesitation and begin immediately.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Avoid showing fear or uncertainty today, as others may take advantage of it. Even if you feel unsure, project confidence and strength, ensuring rivals see you as capable and unshakable.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

If a task feels overwhelming, don’t hesitate to seek help. Let go of pride and accept support, understanding that collaboration strengthens outcomes and asking for assistance is not a weakness.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Your ambition is highlighted today, encouraging you to impress those in authority. Step forward confidently if given responsibility, as this is your moment to showcase your abilities and stand out professionally.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

If you suspect someone is withholding information, address it directly today. They may already want to open up, so initiating the conversation could make it easier for honesty to emerge.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Stand firm in your beliefs today, even if others expect compromise. Experience has shown that lowering your standards invites more demands, so maintain boundaries and protect what truly matters to you.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Collaboration is essential today, so align with someone who shares your goals. While success may be shared, it is far better than competing alone and risking losing everything altogether.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Make it clear today that you cannot be taken for granted. While you enjoy helping others, set firm boundaries if someone expects too much, ensuring your time and effort are respected.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You’ll feel motivated to pursue long-desired changes today. Once you begin, stay committed and see things through, as true confidence comes from persistence and dedication, not just initial enthusiasm.

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