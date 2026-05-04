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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, May 4, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, it’s a great time to learn and exchange ideas
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Horoscope today, May 4, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, it’s a great time to learn and exchange ideas

Horoscope Today, May 4, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:May 04, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Today feels lighthearted and playful, making it perfect for mental games, puzzles, or reading. Enjoy relaxing, socializing with friends, attending sports events, or spending time engaging with children and fun activities. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Take things easy today and enjoy comfort at home. Invite loved ones over, as you naturally create warmth. Quiet research, especially about property, could be rewarding. Enjoy community activities nearby. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: You’ll enjoy lively conversations today, especially with younger people. Socializing with siblings, neighbors, or relatives brings joy. Short trips appeal, and it’s a great time to learn, teach, and exchange ideas. 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Financially, you have sharp ideas today that could improve your income or career prospects. Trust your instincts, as success is possible. You’ll also make a strong impression on authority figures. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Today encourages relaxation and ease, with positive, warm energy surrounding you. Your interactions feel friendly and generous. Remember, what you give returns to you, so extend kindness and support others. 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

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Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: You’ll enjoy connecting with friends and groups today, preferring relaxed conversations over ambition. Social interactions flow easily, though discussions about shared resources or responsibilities may arise during your interactions. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Today is ideal for socializing and connecting with friends or groups. Conversations, especially with younger people, feel inspiring. Everyone is eager to learn, exchange ideas, and explore meaningful insights together. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: You make a strong, positive impression today, appearing confident and successful to others. Use this advantage to pursue your goals, as people are more likely to respond favorably to your requests. 

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Travel opportunities or interactions with people from different cultures may excite you today. Socializing feels enriching, and sharing ideas brings joy. Time spent with younger individuals or children is especially fulfilling. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Conversations about home or family plans go smoothly today, making it a great time to connect domestically. Activities involving pets or health also uplift you, bringing a sense of optimism.

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: You’re filled with optimism and forward-thinking ideas today. Communication skills are strong, especially in creative or professional fields. Your enthusiasm is contagious, making others receptive to your thoughts and suggestions.

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Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Relaxation at home feels especially appealing today, but you’re also full of practical ideas about earning money or improving health. Sharing knowledge in these areas could be both rewarding and effective. 

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