NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Some May Doubt Your Ambition; But Prove Them Wrong
Horoscope Today, May 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Some May Doubt Your Ambition; But Prove Them Wrong

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

 

Updated:May 04, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Today’s emotions may feel intense, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. You’ll be more open and expressive than usual, which can bring clarity and connection. Let your heart lead the way for once—put logic and overthinking on pause, and allow your feelings to guide you.

Taurus

Taurus

You may feel pulled in multiple directions at work today, with others relying on you for answers. But don’t let their demands derail your focus. Stay grounded in your own priorities—your to-do list matters just as much, if not more, than solving everyone else’s problems.

Gemini

Gemini

Family should take center stage for you today. While your job is important, there are things happening at home that require your attention and input. Your perspective is valuable—make sure your loved ones hear it.

Cancer

Cancer

Some may doubt your ambition, but today gives you the chance to prove them wrong. It’s a great time to map out your long-term goals and start laying the groundwork for the lifestyle you want. Reflect, plan, and show yourself (and maybe others) that you’re serious about your path forward.

Leo

Leo

Work stress might hit hard today, but you’ve got the strength to push through. Rather than getting overwhelmed, channel that energy into figuring out your next move. Take charge of your direction—and don’t forget to unwind with friends or loved ones later.

Virgo

Virgo

Your intuition is sharp right now—don’t ignore it. You’re thinking clearly, and your instincts are spot on. So, before making any fast decisions, take a moment to pause and trust your inner voice—it won’t steer you wrong today.

Libra

Libra

Someone close to you might ask for financial help out of the blue. You’ll likely want to step in—that’s just who you are. Go ahead and assist, but be mindful not to dip too deeply into your own reserves. Support others, but protect your financial well-being too.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Your communication skills are going to be key today. A delicate situation at work may require you to step in and persuade someone—perhaps a client on the edge of leaving. You’ve got this. Use your words wisely and confidently to turn things around.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

All eyes are on you today—and you’re going to love it. You’ll have a chance to shine and show off your talents. Think about how you want to stand out, then dive in with enthusiasm and flair. Make it memorable.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Reflection will serve you well today. A new opportunity is coming, and your past experiences can help you make the right decision. Think back to similar situations—what worked, what didn’t? Let those lessons guide your next steps.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Your mind is buzzing with a million thoughts today, and it might feel overwhelming. Make a list to prioritize what really matters—whether personal or professional. Sorting it out will bring clarity. And if you can, meditate or breathe deeply to calm the mental noise.

Pisces

Pisces

You’re full of energy today, so use it! This is the perfect time to tackle the things you’ve been putting off—especially outside of work. Whether it's a new hobby, course, or physical activity, go after what lights you up. You've got the momentum—run with it.

