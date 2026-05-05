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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, May 5, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, you may feel inspired to travel or explore new opportunities
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Horoscope Today, May 5, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, you may feel inspired to travel or explore new opportunities

Horoscope Today May 5 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:May 05, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Today is ideal for discussing finances, career opportunities, or managing assets more effectively. Your communication skills are especially strong, helping you negotiate confidently and achieve favourable outcomes in important conversations.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

With the sun in your sign, you feel confident and energised. It’s a great day to start something new. Plan carefully and avoid assumptions to ensure smooth progress and prevent unnecessary setbacks.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Even while working quietly, you can successfully launch new ideas today. Engage with others, especially younger people or groups. Your communication is persuasive, helping you influence opinions and gain support easily.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You’re making a strong impression on influential people, boosting your popularity. Today is perfect for starting something important. Just ensure you prepare thoroughly and plan every detail before taking action.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

This is a powerful day to launch career-related projects or enhance your reputation. You’re receiving positive attention, and your confidence and energy are high, helping you take bold, effective steps forward.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You may feel inspired to travel or explore new opportunities today. It’s also a great time to begin ventures in education, law, or publishing. Discussions about shared resources will be productive.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Your interactions today are especially positive, both personally and professionally. Others respond well to you, making it easier to pursue your goals. Take initiative and confidently go after what you want.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Your determination and ambition are strong today, making it an excellent time to begin new projects. Careful planning is essential, but with your focus and drive, success feels achievable and manageable.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Your motivation to be productive is high, making today perfect for starting exciting new ventures. Activities involving travel, socialising, sports, or children are also favored, bringing enjoyment alongside your progress.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

You’re in a relaxed, social mood, possibly enjoying leisure or vacation time. Still, today supports starting new ventures. Careful planning is key, and your natural discipline will help ensure success.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Your attention remains on home and family matters, but this is also a great day to begin new projects. Thoughtful planning and attention to detail will help you achieve the best outcomes.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You feel mentally energized and ready to take action today. It’s an excellent time to begin new projects. Success depends on careful planning, so organize your ideas and think things through.

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