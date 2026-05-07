Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3045244https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-may-7-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-gemini-mutual-support-makes-relationships-stronger-3045244
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, May 7, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, mutual support makes relationships stronger
photoDetails

Horoscope today, May 7, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, mutual support makes relationships stronger

Horoscope Today, May 7, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:May 07, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: You feel motivated to work efficiently and accomplish tasks today. At the same time, you’re supportive toward colleagues, helping things run smoothly. Travel for work or enjoyable wardrobe purchases may arise. 

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Today is lively and enjoyable, encouraging social plans and fun experiences. Accept invitations for entertainment, romance, or gatherings. Your generosity toward others creates positive moments that feel personally fulfilling and rewarding. 

 

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Your open and positive attitude supports productive conversations with family today. Mutual support strengthens relationships, as your willingness to help encourages others to do the same, creating balanced and beneficial exchanges. 

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: You leave a strong, positive impression on authority figures today. Your enthusiasm and helpful nature are appreciated, making interactions rewarding. Others respond well to your energy, creating mutually satisfying and supportive exchanges. 

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Your generous nature shines today, inspiring you to help others, especially those in need. Others view you favorably, making it easier to gain support for meaningful efforts and shared positive intentions.

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: You value independence today and prefer doing things your way. Curiosity drives deeper thinking about important questions, yet you remain supportive and willing to assist others whenever your help is needed. 

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: You may seek privacy today while still maintaining close connections with loved ones. Reflection on your future and personal values occupies your mind, guiding thoughtful and meaningful considerations about your direction. 

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: You may engage with groups or causes focused on helping others today. Your generous mindset extends to friends as well. At the same time, you feel motivated to stay productive and active.   

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: You’re more visible than usual today, attracting attention and recognition. Others notice your actions closely. Balancing work and enjoyment feels natural, as you prioritize freedom and follow your own preferences confidently.

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: You’re drawn to deep, meaningful conversations today, seeking answers to bigger questions. Interest in philosophical or spiritual topics grows. At the same time, a playful, lighthearted mood encourages you to enjoy yourself. 

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: You approach financial discussions with generosity and understanding today. However, remember to prioritize your own needs as well. Maintaining balance ensures you can support others without compromising your personal well-being. 

 

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Relationships feel harmonious and supportive today, encouraging meaningful interactions with loved ones. Shared generosity strengthens bonds. Conversations or short trips uplift you, and new insights may positively influence your home or family. 

 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopezodiac signsastrology
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
K-dramas
Top 7 worst-rated K-dramas on IMDb, from When the Phone Rings to Money Heist - Check list
camera icon10
title
Automation Impact: 10 Jobs likely to disappear in coming years, a report by WEF
camera icon13
title
NIRF engineering colleges 2026
Top 10 NIRF-Ranked engineering colleges in India 2026: Check rankings, courses and admission details
camera icon10
title
ananya birla
Who is Ananya Birla? RCB owner & India's 10th richest Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, has net worth of Rs 1,770,00,00,000; Now going viral for her 'Met Gala' 2026 look - In pics
camera icon7
title
AADHAAR
You may get Rs 15,000 benefit after completing THIS EPFO Aadhaar process