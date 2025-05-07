Advertisement
Horoscope Today, May 7 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Your Day May Be A Mix Of Highs And Lows

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:May 07, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Finances aren’t your strong suit today, Aries, so it’s wise to hold off on making major money decisions. On a brighter note, exciting new opportunities may present themselves — be ready to take advantage. Prioritise healthy eating, as neglecting your diet could lead to health concerns.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Today works in your favour, Taurus. You might attract admirers drawn to your charm and positivity. Opportunities could come effortlessly. However, health issues might pop up, so be cautious and look after yourself. Financially, things are likely to improve steadily.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

You may feel burdened by increased responsibilities today, but don’t be discouraged — the effort will pay off soon. A new project may bring in financial gains, and some cheerful news from a family member could brighten your day. Just don’t forget to take care of your well-being.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

It’s a day for introspection, Cancer. A heart-to-heart with your partner could bring valuable progress to your relationship. At work, temporary solutions may emerge if you're job-hunting, but keep your long-term vision clear. Be mindful of your physical health today.

Leo

5/12
Leo

This is your moment to trust your instincts and go after your desires — taking calculated risks may bring rewarding outcomes. An outing or getaway with your partner could bring renewed joy. You’re also likely to manage your mental stress well, finding peace within.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Career-wise, things are going your way, especially if you’re in the public sector — there may even be a new job opportunity. Financial growth is also on the horizon. However, your love life might be a bit tangled, so make time for your partner and family outside of work.

Libra

7/12
Libra

A significant purchase today could turn out to be a smart investment. It’s also a great day to connect with your partner and nurture your relationship. Shopping or leisure activities might be on the agenda. Your finances look steady, but minor health issues might require attention.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Your day may be a mix of highs and lows. Financial plans could begin to take shape, though your romantic life may require more patience and effort. A social event may introduce you to someone from your past, potentially leading to an interesting interaction.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Today could feel rushed as you juggle multiple responsibilities. If possible, avoid long drives. On the plus side, those working in the private sector may see a rise in income. Good health is likely, but remember to be mindful of your words and maintain your confidence.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Your perspective on work may shift today, and past lessons will help you make smart choices. While finances may feel a bit sluggish, your focus and determination will keep you on track. Health-wise, things are looking steady.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

If you’ve been searching for a financial boost, today may bring that opportunity. Lovers may grow closer and enjoy emotional bonding. Just watch what you eat to avoid any digestive discomfort.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Today offers a chance to return a favour, which may ease your mental, financial, or emotional burden. You’ll feel financially secure, and your personal life is set to be fulfilling. A grand event may be on your calendar later, but don’t ignore health issues — medication might be necessary.

