Horoscope today, May 8, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, you could feel criticised or hurt unfairly
Horoscope Today, May 8, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries Horoscope Today
Aries: Today requires extra cooperation, especially in close interactions. You may need to compromise more than usual. Misunderstandings are possible, but clear communication and patience will help resolve any confusion effectively.
Taurus
Taurus: Be careful with work tasks and double-check details today. Also verify health or pet-related information. Confusion or assumptions could mislead you, but with accuracy and caution, productivity is still achievable.
Gemini
Gemini: Romantic expectations may lead to disappointment today, so reflect on whether they were realistic or clearly expressed. Parents should stay attentive, as children may face risks involving harmful substances or liquids.
Cancer
Cancer: Family conversations may feel confusing today, especially with parents, as misunderstandings are likely. Miscommunication or even dishonesty could occur, so focus on clarity, patience, and careful listening in all interactions.
Leo
Leo: Expect possible misunderstandings in conversations with siblings or close contacts today. While confusion may be harmless, remain alert for dishonesty. If something feels suspicious, trust your instincts and investigate further.
Virgo
Virgo: Exercise caution in financial dealings today, including purchases. Keep records and avoid assumptions, as confusion or dishonesty may arise. Ensure all transactions are clear, accurate, and fully transparent before proceeding.
Libra
Libra: Today brings both advantage and challenge. While luck supports you, misunderstandings may arise. You could feel criticized or hurt unfairly, so avoid reacting quickly and seek clarity before forming conclusions.
Scorpio
Scorpio: You may feel uneasy or doubtful today without clear reason. Subconscious fears could influence your mood. Avoid jumping to conclusions, as confusion is present, and situations may not be as they appear.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius: Misunderstandings may arise with friends, partners, or children today. Social plans could also face confusion. Avoid taking things personally, as external factors or miscommunication may be influencing these situations.
Capricorn
Capricorn: Avoid making important decisions with authority figures today. Information may be unclear or misleading, whether intentional or not. Situations are not straightforward, so proceed cautiously and delay commitments for now.
Aquarius
Aquarius: Steer clear of debates on sensitive topics today, as confusion and misinformation are widespread. People may hold incorrect beliefs, so avoid unnecessary conflict and approach discussions with caution and awareness.
Pisces
Pisces: Avoid making decisions about shared finances, taxes, or joint assets today. You may lack complete or accurate information. Delay action, verify facts carefully, and avoid assumptions to prevent complications later.
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