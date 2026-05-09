Horoscope Today, May 9, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, family connections feel warm, supportive, and caring
Horoscope Today May 9, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
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Aries
Today, your relationships with partners, spouses, friends, and even strangers feel warm, supportive, and positive. Remember, whatever energy and kindness you give others now will return to you equally today.
Taurus
Some may experience travel today, while enjoys harmonious interactions with colleagues and daily contacts, including health or pets. Opportunities to increase income or secure better pay appear, supported by others.
Gemini
This is a wonderful day for socialising, sports, entertainment, and time with children. Prioritize your own desires and concerns today, and choose activities that bring you genuine joy and relaxation.
Cancer
Family connections feel warm, supportive, and caring today. What you give others returns to you, so act kindly. It’s an excellent day to host at home, with real estate favored.
Leo
Today you feel positive and uplifted, encouraging you to approach others with warmth and friendliness. People respond similarly. This supports success in sales, marketing, teaching, acting, writing, and editing endeavors.
Virgo
Opportunities to boost income appear today, through a better job or side earnings. Trust your ideas. You may enjoy buying beautiful items and will show generosity toward those needing support.
Libra
Today you feel warm and friendly toward everyone, creating a pleasant sense of well-being. Positive, happy people are drawn to you, increasing your concern and care for someone’s welfare today.
Scorpio
You are focused, disciplined, and powerful, with strong concentration. Today you may use these strengths to assist someone in a confined situation, while receiving support, gifts, or help from others.
Sagittarius
Enjoy socialising today, as people feel upbeat and cheerful. Your enthusiasm attracts others, making interactions lively. Engagement with groups, clubs, and organizations brings rewarding, fulfilling experiences and meaningful connections today.
Capricorn
Today others see you as friendly, generous, and prosperous. This positive impression works in your favor, helping you achieve goals. You may choose to use advantage to support someone else.
Aquarius
Travel or a journey excites you today, as you seek expansion and new experiences. You’re eager to meet unique people, explore unfamiliar places, and embrace a vision for the world.
Pisces
This is a beneficial day, financially and practically, as gifts, favours, or support may come your way. Discussions about sharing resources, including inheritances, are to work out in your favor.
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