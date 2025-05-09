Advertisement
Horoscope Today, May 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Family Matters Might Be A Bit Chaotic

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Updated:May 09, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

You may find yourself reflecting on your past today, and though it might stir some melancholy, there are valuable lessons hidden in those memories. Focus on the positive moments you’ve experienced and let them uplift you. At work, reviewing old projects can offer insight and help you grow professionally.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Progress may feel slow, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. Don’t let the lack of immediate results discourage you. Use this time to refine your work—it’ll only improve the final outcome. Patience will lead to something better than expected.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Reaching out to someone you’ve lost touch with could open unexpected doors today, potentially even leading to a promising job offer. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you—take initiative and make your intentions known.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

A long-awaited success is finally within your grasp today, and it may bring strong emotional satisfaction. While it’s natural to feel proud, try not to let the excitement get to your head. Stay grounded, and more achievements will follow.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Family matters might be a bit chaotic today, especially involving kids or younger relatives. While it may be frustrating, this moment is perfect for evaluating your long-term goals. Take a step back and consider where you want your life to head next.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

The day might start slowly, making you feel like you're lagging. But after noon, a surge of energy will kick in, allowing you to power through your to-do list. Wind down with some quality time at home with your partner—you’ve earned the rest.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Love is on your side today. Someone you’ve been interested in could finally open up about their feelings. In your professional life, consider taking a break and delegating tasks to others. This will give you room to develop and showcase your leadership potential.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

The day may drag a bit, especially at work, where things feel routine. But your evening will bring a pleasant change of pace with an unexpected social gathering. It’s a good time to unwind and enjoy some lighthearted moments with others.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Your natural leadership will shine today, impressing both colleagues and loved ones. Your efforts could lead to professional recognition, and at home, people are likely to take your opinions more seriously than ever before.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Be cautious if a workplace romance tempts you — it’s best to keep personal and professional lives separate. If you’re seeking a romantic connection, consider meeting new people or reconnecting with someone from your past outside of work.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

You’ll handle tough situations with surprising ease today, keeping your workflow smooth and steady. A strong urge to connect with family, especially your parents, may arise. Reach out to them; their presence can be both comforting and grounding.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You may feel indecisive today, which could cloud your judgment. Don’t hesitate to seek advice, but be selective about who you trust. Not everyone offering help may have your best interests at heart, so lean on those you know you can rely on.

