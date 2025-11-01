Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, November 1 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Ensure Your Actions Match Your Word
Horoscope Today, November 1 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Ensure Your Actions Match Your Word

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Nov 01, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Challenges today reveal hidden blessings. What feels difficult may protect you from outdated paths. Observe, reflect, and release what no longer supports your growth. Freedom follows acceptance and trust in divine timing.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Reflect gently on habits and patterns. Release them with compassion, knowing you deserve abundance. Dream boldly and believe the Universe will align everything beautifully once you commit to your highest goals.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Open your heart to love and connection. Appreciate others’ unique expressions of affection. Let go of control, release expectations, and notice how support and kindness surround you in unexpected, heartwarming ways.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Let emotions move freely without judgment. Release attachments to outcomes and honor your healing process. Every phase, even painful ones, contributes to your growth. Trust that peace and renewal will follow.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Vulnerability brings clarity today. Accept life as it unfolds without forcing answers. Small, mindful actions will guide you forward. The bigger picture will emerge once you surrender control and trust the journey.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Logic helps, but intuition guides truer. Trust your gut when making choices. Release guilt for choosing yourself. You’re worthy of happiness and deserve only what genuinely uplifts and nourishes your soul.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Step back and observe honestly. Ensure your actions match your words. Even uncomfortable truths restore balance. What fades away clears space for better alignment with your authentic values and higher purpose.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Balance duty with self-nourishment. Pause, breathe, and prioritize rest. Caring for yourself empowers you to care for others fully. Harmony thrives when you honor your energy and respect your emotional needs.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

You’re nearing success; stay confident. The Universe supports your momentum. Celebrate progress, trust divine timing, and know that what’s destined for you remains unshakably yours, arriving when your spirit is ready.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Speak your truth clearly today. Expressing desires doesn’t make you demanding. Communication builds stronger connections. Set healthy boundaries and honor emotional honesty to create harmony in both personal and professional relationships.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Reflect on past lessons without clinging. Stay grounded in present awareness. The past holds wisdom, but now offers opportunity. Follow signs carefully, they’re guiding you toward renewed clarity and meaningful direction.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Prioritise self-care and inner peace. Nurture both spiritual and material needs. Create gentle boundaries to protect your energy. Reconnecting with yourself brings clarity, balance, and liberation from unnecessary external pressures.

EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
