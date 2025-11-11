Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2982271https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-november-11-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-aries-release-past-and-trust-divine-timing-2982271
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, November 11 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, Release Past And Trust Divine Timing
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, November 11 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, Release Past And Trust Divine Timing

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Release the past and trust divine timing. Misunderstandings don’t lessen your truth, embrace your individuality without conforming. Some relationships may fade naturally, making space for genuine growth and authentic new beginnings.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Begin by forgiving yourself. Let go of self-criticism and past compromises. Simplify your world by choosing peace over pressure. A meaningful, slower rhythm will weave your life into something beautifully balanced.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your dreams carry valuable insight, listen closely. Step back and view situations objectively for clarity and healing. Pay attention to your body’s needs; peace of mind may ease lingering sensitivities or tension.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Your dedication is bearing fruit. Stay passionate, and trust that your path is aligning. Welcome new, like-minded people and allow self-reflection to shape your direction. Follow your heart with confidence.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Let go of resentment and guilt, they weigh you down. You’re building something lasting. Prioritise wellness, honest communication, and emotional healing. Open your heart and make room for love’s pure energy.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Pause to reassess your routines. Simplify, delegate, and focus on what truly matters. Distance in relationships will ease naturally. Patience and faith will turn your persistent efforts into tangible success.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Treat yourself with tenderness. The storm is clearing, revealing newfound balance. Celebrate progress and simple joys. Each small step forward reflects your resilience and the quiet beauty of your healing journey.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Clarify your desires, be bold and specific. The universe responds to your precision. Take decisive action toward your goals and trust that your clear intentions will soon manifest meaningful results.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Slow your pace and embrace emotional depth. Vulnerability leads to true connection. Allow yourself to love fully and live presently, balance in heart and mind brings harmony to all areas of life.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Be present and forgiving with yourself. You don’t need every answer right now. Pause, breathe, and accept your humanity. Self-compassion and mindfulness restore balance amid life’s endless motion.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Set firm, loving boundaries and protect your peace. When life feels chaotic, grounding yourself is key. Stand tall in self-worth, others will adjust as your confidence and clarity strengthen.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Healing is possible, don’t give up on connection. Approach strained relationships with empathy and patience. Avoid impulsive choices, focus on emotional recovery, and let your gentle energy inspire reconciliation and peace.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Delhi Bomb Blast
In Pics: Smoke, Sirens And Shock – The Delhi Bomb Blast That Stunned City
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
5 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
IAS success story
Meet IAS Officer Sanskriti Trivedy: 6 Attempts, AIR 17, Hailing From Bihar; Know Her Story To Success
camera icon7
title
Home remedies for cold and cough
Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough With The Changing Weather
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
5 IPL Stars Who Scored Big But Never Lifted Trophy: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle And... Check