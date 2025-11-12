Advertisement
Horoscope Today, November 12 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Act Boldly And Trust The Universe

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Nov 12, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Approach today with quiet courage and steady resolve. Recognise your worth. Financial relief or support may arrive. Use newfound insights for long-term planning and creative solutions to move forward confidently.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

If in transition, step back and see the bigger picture. Trust intuition toward positive outcomes. Weigh sudden offers carefully, read the fine print, and let luck enhance passionate, inspired choices.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Confront fears and choose progress over stagnation. You’re protected during emotional healing, so plant seeds for future growth now. Courageous action transforms pain into opportunity and keeps life moving forward.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Be patient for this relationship’s arrival and make space and trust. Stay present and focused on goals; breakthroughs may align with your heart when you return to simple, steady practices.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Face fears and avoid over-committing. Projects from months ago near completion. Rekindle distance with optimism, trust instincts, and act confidently, boldly, ignore distractions and let your natural charisma guide the way.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Prioritise joy today and celebrate small victories. You’ve released burdens, now accept fresh opportunities, new connections, and resources. Embrace this optimistic outlook and remember you deserve success and happiness and abundance.

Libra

7/12
Libra

You’re transforming through detox and self-love. Redefine your creative aims, heal your heart, and pair vision with practical steps. Courageously leave comfort, take incremental action, and welcome significant shifts now.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Cultivate quiet confidence over pride. Mind your words and contracts as Mercury retrograde may cause miscommunication. Practice patience instead of impulsivity; thoughtful restraint preserves clarity and prevents avoidable mistakes today.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Slow down as emotions intensify; practice gratitude to center yourself. Hidden blessings and opportunities surround you, remain present fully. Your transformative season prepares you to shine when the time is right.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Act boldly and trust the universe, Capricorn. Invest in yourself and community, release fear, and allow growth. Opportunities to receive support will come as you commit to nurture and faith.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Visualise goals and gather tools for the path ahead. Release limiting fears. Stay focused and gentle and prepare to act soon, expect a meaningful opportunity to emerge within the coming week.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Draft a basic action plan and begin taking steps toward success. Apply lessons learned, release what’s unhelpful, honor emotions, and communicate clearly today. Positive momentum builds with consistent, intentional effort.

