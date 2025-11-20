Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, November 20 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Emotions Run High, So Take Things Slow
Horoscope Today, November 20 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Emotions Run High, So Take Things Slow

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Finances improve, bringing relief and optimism. Reflect on past money lessons to avoid repetition. If exploring a new job or venture, today’s energy supports planning and bold beginnings toward success.

Taurus

Rest and relaxation take priority today. Step away from work, enjoy nature, and indulge in self-care. Overwork fades as peace returns, treat yourself kindly and recharge your energy fully.

Gemini

A refreshing perspective brightens your day. Release the past and welcome new friendships that inspire growth. Openness brings joy, deeper connections, and a positive shift in how you view life.

Cancer

Your compassion shines today, offer support to loved ones who need guidance. Sharing wisdom brings healing and strengthens bonds. Acts of kindness invite good karma and emotional fulfillment.

Leo

Say yes to opportunities in love and career. Embrace change without dominance, new experiences hold transformative potential. Surrender control slightly; what’s arriving may be everything you’ve secretly desired.

Virgo

Adventure calls, step outside your comfort zone. Travel, explore, or try something new. Fresh surroundings spark creativity and motivation, inspiring bold ideas and renewed enthusiasm for life’s possibilities.

Libra

Emotions run high, so take things slow. Prioritise peace through rest, meditation, or quiet reflection. Let stillness restore clarity and balance, allowing positivity to replace today’s emotional overwhelm.

Scorpio

You control your success, lead with confidence. Stay cautious and assertive; recognition follows your dedication. Be mindful of competition, but trust your persistence to secure leadership and professional advancement.

Sagittarius

Your adventurous side awakens, seek movement and joy. A beach trip or mini escape renews energy and perspective. Fun, freedom, and travel today reignite your passion for living fully.

Capricorn

Avoid rigidity, growth requires flexibility. Explore new skills or perspectives and open your heart to unexpected encounters. Curiosity today brings learning, joy, and possibly someone special into your journey.

Aquarius

Let go of the past and refocus on progress. Make mindful health and career decisions, they shape your future. Structure plans carefully and reclaim power over choices guiding success.

Pisces

Feeling misunderstood? Express affection through actions, not arguments. Thoughtful gestures, like shared experiences or favorite treats, speak volumes. Love deepens when shown with sincerity, warmth, and quiet emotional understanding today.

