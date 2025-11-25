Advertisement
Horoscope Today, November 25 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Destiny Favours You Now, Plan Wisely
Horoscope Today, November 25 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Destiny Favours You Now, Plan Wisely

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

 

Updated:Nov 25, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Today’s blues fade when you reconnect with joy. Dance, laugh, talk to your coffee, and reignite confidence. Authority feels restricting, but remember, you’re untamable fire, powerful beyond measure, unstoppable when grounded. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Free yourself from past chains, Taurus. Destiny favours you now, step outside hesitation and take charge. Stop waiting; create the life you desire. Courage transforms dreams into tangible, fulfilling reality.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: You’ve done the work, Gemini, now shine. Trust intuition and embrace self-worth without self-sabotage. Collaboration thrives when balanced. Reflect deeply, plan wisely, and align your long-term goals with authentic purpose.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Happiness feels close, yet stress lingers beneath. Acknowledge your emotions, Cancer, and act. Ignoring red flags hinders peace, address what matters now to reclaim balance and restore your joyful flow. 

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Take control, Leo, release toxic ties and uncertainty. Let go to make space for aligned connections. Risk creates growth, roll the dice, trust yourself, and watch new opportunities ignite transformation. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Balance brings success, Virgo. Breathe deeply, ground yourself, and honor progress made. Your intuition guides you, align with changing energies wisely to maintain stability, growth, and emotional clarity today. 

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Lead with grace and integrity, Libra. Your efforts inspire balance in others. The universe rewards your generosity, keep shining compassionately, creating harmony and ripples of lasting positivity wherever you go.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Hard work defines your path, Scorpio. Though restless, stay patient. Progress grows quietly beneath diligence. Avoid impulsive exits, your persistence now builds stability, clarity, and success in time’s perfect rhythm.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Choose intentionally, Sagittarius. Freedom means mindful focus, not endless action. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Prioritize what fuels your growth, and trust courage to redirect your destiny.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Pain transforms, Capricorn, it refines your spirit. Through heartbreak comes awakening, revealing depth and resilience. Today’s insight reshapes your future, let inner fire illuminate growth and acceptance in transformative healing.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: New beginnings bloom, Aquarius. Juggle responsibilities with awareness, balancing freedom and focus. Whether nurturing children, projects, or dreams, choose rationally. Flexibility sustains progress, trust the universe’s green light forward. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Build upon experience, Pisces. Layer talents, visions, and lessons to create something lasting. Determination and purpose guide success, find meaning in small joys that nurture inspiration and soulful fulfillment. 

