Horoscope Today, November 26 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Stop Letting External Pressures Dim Your Fire
Horoscope Today, November 26 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Stop Letting External Pressures Dim Your Fire

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Nov 26, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Slow down, Aries. It’s time to unwind, reconnect, and nurture your passions. Appreciate life’s small, beautiful moments, true magic lies in stillness and love, not constant movement or restless striving.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Wake up, Taurus, the universe nudges you toward balance and clarity. Stop waiting, adapt your approach, and act decisively. You’re not trapped; seeing things objectively unlocks freedom, opportunity, and growth.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Too many duties exhaust your spark, Gemini. Pause, breathe, and recharge, even briefly. Peace must be chosen intentionally, not delayed. Loved ones bring joy, rest restores both energy and perspective.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You’ve outgrown walking on eggshells, Cancer. Stay kind yet firm. Living by your truth aligns destiny with grace. Integrity opens doors, your strength inspires harmony and healing for all.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Dreams need courage, Leo. The plan is set, now leap forward. Consistent, focused action transforms passion into reality. Progress unfolds when boldness meets steady, practical dedication toward tangible goals.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Release anxiety, Virgo, clarity comes through creativity and intellect combined. Positive transformation approaches; leave emotional baggage behind. Growth and optimism await when you embrace change with lightness and trust.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Fear dissolves through movement, Libra. Enough reflection, it’s time to act. Trust intuition over external validation. Courage will anchor you, revealing strength, clarity, and purpose through bold, inspired action.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Stop letting external pressures dim your fire, Scorpio. Redefine success on your terms. Hope and optimism guide renewal, trust your inner strength and allow imagination to lift your wings higher.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Rise above deceit, Sagittarius. Defend your truth with conviction. Hidden options surround you, choose the path that feels light and free. Confidence and integrity create impact and lasting fulfillment.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Confront unfairness bravely, Capricorn. Maintain ethics even amid chaos. Leadership means standing firm despite opposition. By upholding integrity, you reclaim strength, clarity, and self-respect while transforming heavy challenges gracefully.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Commit wholeheartedly, Aquarius. Life rewards bold participation, not hesitation. Whether in love or purpose, give your all. Stop waiting for perfect timing, this moment invites decisive, inspired forward movement.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Conflicting desires reveal imbalance, Pisces. Reflect deeply and realign with true purpose. Avoid material overload, seek harmony through belonging, community, and self-awareness. Reclaim control of desires and find peace.

