NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, November 27 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Slow down, Patience Leads To Excellence
Horoscope Today, November 27 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Slow down, Patience Leads To Excellence

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Nov 27, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

A romantic surprise awaits you today. At work, show initiative and readiness for greater responsibility. Your dedication and enthusiasm will impress superiors, paving the way for meaningful growth and advancement.

Taurus

Taurus

Take a restful break, Taurus. Spend time near water or meditate to clear your mind. Overthinking drains energy, release unimportant worries and reconnect with peace, balance, and mental clarity today.

Gemini

Gemini

Release lingering attachments, Gemini, new love and opportunities await. Financially, things look stable, making it ideal for significant purchases. Focus on progress, not nostalgia, and welcome abundance flowing steadily toward you.

Cancer

Cancer

Your charm shines brightly, attracting admiration and positive attention. Both at work and socially, you inspire others effortlessly. Embrace connection and confidence, today brings opportunities for meaningful new relationships.

Leo

Leo

Slow down, Leo, patience leads to excellence. Rushing risks mistakes, so prioritize quality over speed. Communicate your pace clearly at home and work; steady progress ensures satisfying, sustainable success.

Virgo

Virgo

Reach out and connect with loved ones. Sharing thoughts strengthens trust and emotional bonds. You don’t need to carry burdens alone, today supports authentic friendship, healing, and heartfelt connection.

Libra

Libra

Change surrounds you, welcome it with grace. Shifts in work or family life lead to progress. Adapt, trust the process, and stay flexible, growth comes through acceptance, not resistance.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Stay observant and cautious today. Hidden details matter, review information twice before acting. Trust intuition, avoid distractions, and rely on your insight to navigate confusion successfully and protect progress.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Think before spending or committing to major changes. Assess finances carefully and wait if conditions feel uncertain. Responsible planning today prevents regret and ensures long-term stability and growth.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Persistence defines success today. Your goals demand extra effort, but perseverance strengthens you. Embrace challenges with confidence, every obstacle teaches valuable lessons guiding your path toward future achievement.

Aquarius

Aquarius

New beginnings unfold beautifully. Let go of outdated habits or attachments. Fresh love or career prospects await, approach everything optimistically, embracing transformation that brings excitement, renewal, and happiness.

Pisces

Pisces

Perception matters, Pisces. Observe carefully, things may differ from appearances. Ask questions, seek clarity, and trust intuition. Understanding others’ intentions ensures insight, harmony, and wise decision-making today.

