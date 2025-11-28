Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, November 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Confidence Fuels Your Day
Horoscope Today, November 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Confidence Fuels Your Day

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Nov 28, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Pause and breathe, Aries. Let go of worries and focus on the beauty around you. Positive energy surrounds you today, stay open-minded and embrace refreshing, uplifting perspectives with gratitude.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You can’t solve everything, Taurus, set realistic, achievable goals. Simplify your day, focus on what matters, and inner peace will follow. Balance brings clarity, helping you find calm and fulfillment.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Channel energy into work today, Gemini. The stars favor career success and recognition. Stay dedicated, seize opportunities, and you might receive that promotion or sign to take a bold leap.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Step back from leading, Cancer, offer gentle support instead. Your intuition and insight can help others today. Share advice with empathy, uplifting both yourself and those you care about deeply.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Speak from the heart, Leo. It’s time to express emotions you’ve been holding back. Opening up strengthens bonds, inviting support, clarity, and comfort from loved ones who truly understand you.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Help those who appreciate your kindness, Virgo. Avoid draining energies and focus on genuine friendships. Balance generosity with self-care, you deserve rest and nurturing as much as anyone else.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Ease your workload, Libra. Take time to enjoy life’s pleasures, treat yourself, relax, and rejuvenate. A calm mind boosts motivation, bringing balance and renewed focus for the week ahead.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Reach out, Scorpio, the stars favor communication and connection. Whether it’s a friend or family member, initiating that conversation brings warmth, healing, and positive momentum in relationships today.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Trust your instincts, Sagittarius. Your beliefs guide you toward clarity and purpose. Stay optimistic, good news or validation may arrive soon, aligning perfectly with what your heart already knows.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Set aside hesitation, Capricorn. Step boldly into your strength and express yourself fearlessly. Trying something new unlocks growth, confidence, and opportunities you never imagined possible, trust your courage today.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Confidence fuels your day, Aquarius. Take initiative toward your goals, especially business or creative pursuits. The stars support risk-taking, move forward decisively and embrace success that follows your boldness.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Watch spending habits, Pisces. Avoid impulsive purchases and focus on budgeting wisely. Stay mindful of your resources, financial awareness today ensures stability, peace, and balance in the days ahead.

