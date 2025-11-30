Horoscope Today, November 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Seek Mental Peace Through Meditation
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Avoid driving today, Aries. Work feels light after recent progress. Family discussions could spark tension, but calm communication resolves it. Spend quiet time with your partner to restore harmony and peace.
Taurus
Prioritise rest today, Taurus. Step away from routine and give your mind space to recharge. Explore learning something new at work to expand skills and refresh creativity effectively.
Gemini
Try new experiences outside your comfort zone, Gemini. Focus on current assignments instead of chasing promotions. Growth comes with patience, consistent effort now leads to long-term career success later.
Cancer
Don’t dwell on past regrets, Cancer. Celebrate your progress and reconnect meaningfully with someone from the past, but stay cautious emotionally, move slowly before forming deep attachments again.
Leo
Release worries about missed chances, Leo. Focus on upcoming opportunities instead. Meditation or quiet reflection helps clear anxiety and restores calm when your thoughts feel overwhelming.
Virgo
Love approaches, Virgo, decide carefully if it’s worth pursuing. Professionally, take bold risks and trust your instincts. Courage and initiative today pave the way toward future promotion opportunities.
Libra
Difficult choices arise at work, Libra. Prioritise family harmony and manage finances carefully, avoid unnecessary spending. Children admire your strength and will look to you for guidance today.
Scorpio
Creative inspiration flows today, Scorpio. Channel it into learning a new skill. Attend to minor health concerns early and give parents extra attention, they’ll appreciate your presence deeply.
Sagittarius
Seek mental peace through meditation, Sagittarius. Though work feels heavy, you’ll handle it gracefully. Misunderstandings in love resolve soon, and reconnecting with old friends brings unexpected joy.
Capricorn
Your energy soars, Capricorn, channel it into productive work. Attend lovingly to your spouse’s needs. Property investments look promising, and financial conditions favor significant, well-planned spending decisions.
Aquarius
Avoid impulsive spending today, Aquarius, focus only on necessities. Students may struggle to concentrate, so rest if needed. Promising new job offers or career prospects could emerge soon.
Pisces
Chaotic situations settle down today, Pisces. Work demands diligence, but your boss will acknowledge your dedication. Family conversations about children’s education and parents’ health may require attention.
Trending Photos