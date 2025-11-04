Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, November 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Release Need For Constant Control
Horoscope Today, November 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Release Need For Constant Control

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Nov 04, 2025, 07:21 AM IST
Aries

Every experience shapes your growth perfectly. Trust the universe’s plan and release control. Step back from routines, rest deeply, and indulge in joyful self-care that restores your balance and inner peace.

Taurus

Love and protection surround you now. Enjoy the peace this brings without fearing loss. Trust the goodness of this connection and believe the universe is aligning everything in your favor.

Gemini

Replace doubt with faith. Visualise success and speak your dreams into existence confidently. The universe supports your manifestations, focus on positive outcomes and move forward believing your desires are already real.

Cancer

The universe empowers your ambitions. Take action toward dreams but release those that no longer resonate. Embrace uncertainty with courage, letting go of the old clears space for aligned opportunities.

Leo

You’ve supported others selflessly; now prioritise yourself. Reignite your purpose and embrace independence, even if it disappoints some. Solo travel or new adventures will rekindle your fire and inner freedom.

Virgo

Your strategy is solid, start implementing it step by step. Patience brings success. In love, value consistency and mutual effort. Choose relationships that mirror your reliability and nurture your long-term goals.

Libra

Trust you’re on the right path. Perfection isn’t required for happiness. Reconnect with your body through movement or dance, release emotions freely and invite harmony between your mind, body, and spirit.

Scorpio

Your personal growth deepens through challenges. Each obstacle reveals new truths about yourself. Embrace change with courage, self-discovery is a lifelong evolution that continually strengthens your resilience and inner power.

Sagittarius

Transformation can feel uncertain, but endings make room for brighter beginnings. Spiritual growth demands faith in unseen progress. Trust divine timing, this moment is exactly where your next chapter begins.

Capricorn

Chaos signals divine reordering, not disorder. Release the need for constant control. Celebrate change and trust unseen guidance, miracles unfold when you allow life to move through you naturally.

Aquarius

Reflect on how you wish to end this year. Choose meaningful company or travel experiences that bring connection. Whether home or away, nurture heartfelt memories that close this chapter beautifully.

Pisces

Transformation unfolds as you release old patterns. Grieve what’s gone but look ahead with faith. Every shift aligns you closer to your purpose, trust that brighter days are already forming.

