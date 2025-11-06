Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2980010https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-november-6-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-choose-growth-over-resentment-2980010
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, November 6 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Choose Growth Over Resentment
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, November 6 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Choose Growth Over Resentment

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Nov 06, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

You’re entering a powerful phase of independence and prosperity. Celebrate your progress while staying aligned with long-term goals. Maintain balance, hard work deserves joy, rest, and moments that recharge your spirit.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

New opportunities are emerging, choose those aligned with joy and authenticity. Trust your talents and silence self-doubt. You’ve earned your place; step confidently into spaces where your true potential can thrive.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Love, laughter, and friendship fill your day. Celebrate life’s beauty with those who uplift you. Express creativity freely, your playful spirit attracts growth, inspiration, and meaningful new experiences.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Speak honestly and assert your boundaries. Strength may unsettle others, but clarity invites respect. Ask direct questions instead of assuming, authentic communication strengthens understanding and deepens emotional connection.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Confront what you’ve avoided with compassion. Silence holds wisdom, listen and heal. Transform emotional pain into empowerment; your courage will turn vulnerability into the strength that guides your evolution.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Address financial or property discussions with honesty and confidence. Clear communication ensures stability. Love matters, but practicality leads today, your grounded approach secures future comfort and peace of mind.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Pause before reacting to challenges. Reflect on your growth and make conscious choices that align with transformation. You’re evolving beautifully, embrace this maturity as a sign of real inner strength.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Step beyond self-doubt and embrace opportunities to learn. Stay humble yet bold in pursuit of growth. Valuable lessons arise from experience, trust yourself to handle success with grace and wisdom.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Express your truth openly but choose your words thoughtfully. Communication now brings clarity about your next direction. This honest self-expression will shape a stronger, more purpose-driven chapter ahead.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Every mistake becomes a steppingstone toward mastery. Reflect, learn, and move forward with confidence. You’re exactly where you should be, your resilience is turning challenges into long-term empowerment.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

It’s time to challenge limits and innovate boldly. Change inspires progress, trust your creativity and problem-solving skills. Stepping outside comfort zones now leads to breakthrough success and inspired confidence.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Lead with confidence and vision. Take initiative, connect strategically, and share your ideas boldly. This is your moment to stand out, plant seeds for future success and let your brilliance shine.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Saint Lucia
Only Country In The World Named After A Woman — And It’s Not In Asia, Hosts UNESCO World Heritage Site
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Impact: SBI Clerk Salary Set To Rise By Rs…. — Check Expected Pay, Allowances & Perks
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Inside His Rs. 1,050 Crore Lifestyle Empire; Know India & RCB Contract, Endorsements, Business Venture, Cars, Social Media 'KING'
camera icon5
title
Koala
Animals That Sleep The Most: These Lazy Creatures Snooze Up To 20 Hours A Day- Know Why
camera icon10
title
PhD Abroad for Free
Big Opportunities For Indian Students: 11 Countries To Pursue Ph.D For Free With Stipend