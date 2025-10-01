Advertisement
Horoscope Today, October 1 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Spend Time Outdoors, Live Mindfully

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Aries: You’ve finally mustered courage to start that long-considered project; the cosmos supports you. Notice bodily sensations, proceed when calm. Let excitement overtake anxiety and watch new doors open boldly today.

Taurus

Taurus

Taurus: Invite your inner child to play and channel fresh creative energy into realistic goals. Small, steady actions build momentum. Visualise invincibility, what you see inwardly shapes outward reality, and believe it. 

Gemini

Gemini

Gemini: Balance is not fixed; it consists of choices and their outcomes. Re-prioritise tasks, release redundant commitments, and let angels carry burdens while divine guidance now offers creative solutions and miracles.

Cancer

Cancer

Cancer: Cleanse mind, body, and spirit; notice soft nudges and flashes of inspiration guiding you to create heartfelt desires. Journal, script, or write to reconnect with priorities, attend closely and trust unfolding.

Leo

Leo

Leo: Take a deep breath and face commitment fears; clear what’s been hidden. Donate items you no longer need to lift mental fog, then address challenges calmly to find creative resolutions.

Virgo

Virgo

Virgo: Leave your headspace by going out and noticing signs; your thoughts are answered prayers. Shed what no longer serves you, choose tenderness, and prioritise self-care so everything else follows naturally.

Libra

Libra

Libra: Your unique perspective is your lantern; don’t seek answers externally. Leading a new path can feel solitary, yet your luminous team supports you, call on them to ease your way forward.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Scorpio: Your path ahead is peaceful and upward; your open heart returns compassion multiplied. Remember your magic and embodied power, hold your head high, maintain vibration, and step into your true self.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Sagittarius: Align heart and life by seeking emotional support, sharing with trusted people or therapists, and prioritising wellbeing. This transition will pass; move through solemn patches with grace, hope and renewal. 

Capricorn

Capricorn

Capricorn: Make peace with your past by recognising your worth and unique needs without judgment. Stop seeking external approval, rekindle your inner spark, and give yourself the pep talk to choose wisely.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Aquarius: Patience, persistence, and gentle planning will advance you now; your psychic senses sharpen. Spend time outdoors, live mindfully, release grind-mindset, and welcome ease, these lessons guide abundance and graceful flow today.

Pisces

Pisces

Pisces: Your heart and third eye expand, revealing unconventional paths. View sensitivity as strength, cultivate self-worth, and extend compassion toward yourself, the result becomes your greatest advantage. 

