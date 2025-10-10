Advertisement
Horoscope Today, October 10 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Luck Shields You From Storms

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
 

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Cleanse and nurture body, Aries. Release obsession with checklists and body image insecurities. Rejoice in fleeting joys; focus on what uplifts. Simplicity and self-kindness restore power and happiness today now.

Taurus

Taurus

Let intuition and creativity lead. Stand for truth, express needs, and heal through balanced presence. Harmony in body, mind, and spirit strengthens purpose, trust your feminine flow today now.

Gemini

Gemini

A relationship or power struggle reaches resolution. Deep emotions carry wisdom, acknowledge them. Listening closely ensures future decisions align with truth. Insights gained empower your next chapter now, Gemini. Honour feelings today.

Cancer

Cancer

Balance earthly drive with divine essence. Social energy thrives; accept exciting invitations. Choose joy, avoid conflict, and step confidently toward your glittering destiny today now. Happiness follows aligned decisions now.

Leo

Leo

Justice arrives, collaborations and swift movement manifest. Your patience positioned you powerfully. Invest in soul-nurturing bonds and embrace long-awaited momentum. Seize opportunities confidently today, Leo, destiny unfolds quickly now.

Virgo

Virgo

Luck shields you from storms; resourcefulness thrives. Detail-oriented focus transforms into strength. Manifest desires boldly today, your security and abundance are supported. Expect surprises, Virgo. Trust resilience and creativity now.

Libra

Libra

You escape confusion’s maze, celebrate freedom. Loosen seriousness, embrace play, and strengthen self-validation. Recognise cosmic ecstasy moving through you. Choose joy deliberately today, Libra, life feels lighter now.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Persistence pays off, you’ve reached a pinnacle. Loved ones support and cheer you. Delegate tasks, accept help, and trust the Universe. Allow assistance to reduce stress; readiness to receive attracts blessings now.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Release resistance and flow like water. Obstacles redirect toward blessings. Trust angels arranging circumstances for greatness. Open reservoirs of surrender today, Sag, and welcome life’s unfolding with ease now.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Self-sufficiency strengthens, compare options, cut through illusions, and claim beginnings. Step through open doors with courage; solutions arrive in synchrony. Your resilience assures renewal today, Capricorn. Walk boldly forward now.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Trust intuition; go right if heart insists. Lessons integrate with ease. Justice balances unseen realms. Call your team of light for help, clarity and fairness emerge today now.

Pisces

Pisces

Nurture sensitivity by slowing down. Creative energy flows best with self-compassion. Release burdens, listen inwardly, and align imagination with faith. Healing restores equilibrium, Pisces. Expect supportive breakthroughs today now.

