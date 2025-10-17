Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Positive Energy Fuels Joy
Horoscope Today, October 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Positive Energy Fuels Joy

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Love approaches today, Aries. At social events, mutual attraction ignites. Enjoy fresh connection; trust shared interest. This romance begins naturally, offering warmth, excitement, and companionship aligned with your heart today.

Taurus

Romance may stall, Taurus. Answer questions openly. Transparency nurtures trust. If truth feels concealed, reconsider compatibility. Honest communication determines whether love strengthens or redirects toward healthier alignment today.

Gemini

Ignite sparks through conversation, Gemini. Initiate dialogue, even lighthearted exchanges count. Communication builds bridges, keeps energy flowing, and draws interest, making connections stronger and more promising today.

Cancer

Prioritise yourself today, Cancer. Relish independence without guilt. Happiness doesn’t require partnership. Celebrate freedom, nurture personal joy, and embrace completeness. Being single can feel fulfilling and empowering when fully appreciated.

Leo

Ego challenges love, Leo. Both strong personalities clash. Step back gracefully, allowing harmony. Choosing peace over pride strengthens relationship and proves love outweighs unnecessary dominance today.

Virgo

Release toxic ties quickly, Virgo. If romance feels wrong, waiting won’t help. Honour instincts, detach firmly, and create space for healthier energy to enter your life today.

Libra

Your radiant energy glows, Libra. Positivity draws people naturally. Welcome admiration, avoid pushing others away, and revel in attention. Center-stage presence today enhances bonds while spreading joyful vibes.

Scorpio

Stress signals rest, Scorpio. Take solo retreat, nap, day off, or personal trip. Alone time renews spirit, restores balance, and clears mind, inviting peace and renewed energy today.

Sagittarius

Happiness surrounds, Sagittarius. Positive energy fuels joy. Break routine with fresh activities alongside loved ones. Fun experiences expand horizons, uplift mood, and strengthen bonds effortlessly today.

Capricorn

Overloaded thoughts need calm, Capricorn. Meditation soothes restlessness, quiets mind, and restores harmony. Inner focus grants serenity and balance, easing stress while cultivating clarity and renewal today.

Aquarius

Health feels delicate, Aquarius. Hydrate, eat fresh, stay lightly active. Meditation restores balance. Avoid overthinking, positivity and simple routines heal quickly, strengthening both body and mind today.

Pisces

Overreactions cloud clarity, Pisces. Don’t cancel plans. Stick with them, uncertainty fades naturally. Action dissolves doubt, reveals perspective, and aligns experiences positively. Trust follow-through today.

EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
