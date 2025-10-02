Advertisement
Horoscope Today, October 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, Your Words Carry Power This Dusshera

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

 

Updated:Oct 02, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: This Dusshera, courage shines within you. Old struggles dissolve, and fresh opportunities arise. Celebrate victories, even small ones. Your determination attracts success, relationships flourish, and career paths align with long-awaited clarity. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Grounded strength leads you today. Financial rewards or stability arrive as past doubts fade. Embrace traditions, strengthen family bonds, and release unnecessary burdens. New beginnings open pathways, bringing balance, love, and serenity.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Your words carry power this Dusshera. Communication strengthens bonds, inspiring new collaborations. Friends and family surround you warmly. Opportunities for travel or growth arise, reminding you that adaptability creates breakthroughs. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Emotional strength blossoms today. Past worries fade as confidence rises. Loved ones bring warmth, creating harmony at home. Professional opportunities gain momentum. Celebrate resilience, embrace healing, and welcome blessings gracefully.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Your inner fire burns brightly. Leadership skills shine, earning admiration and respect. Financial gains or recognition may surprise you. Relationships deepen through generosity and warmth. Dusshera marks renewal, courage, and divine protection. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Clarity arrives today, Virgo. Organizing thoughts and priorities brings peace. Hidden blessings emerge in career or finances. Nurture self-care rituals, strengthen partnerships, and celebrate victories. Your patience and discipline guide future success.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Balance feels natural this Dusshera. Harmony enters love and work, guiding you toward fair decisions. Financial progress supports aspirations. Celebrate unity with family, embrace optimism, and trust that renewal always follows endings.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Transformation defines your day. Let go of fears or grudges, embracing lightness. Career changes or financial growth unfold unexpectedly. Intuition grows sharper, guiding wise decisions. Dusshera reminds you, rebirth follows every ending. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Adventure calls, even in small ways. Fresh energy sparks bold choices in love, travel, or career. Friends inspire joy, and luck surrounds you. Optimism ensures victories and propels dreams forward confidently.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Your dedication pays off today. Career recognition or financial stability arrives, validating persistence. Relationships grow stronger through reliability and warmth. Celebrate achievements with gratitude. Dusshera reminds you, patience and resilience bring long-term blessings.  

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Innovation and vision brighten your path. Unexpected opportunities in work or studies arise. Friends rally around you, fueling encouragement. Spiritual growth feels strong. Dusshera reminds you to lead with purpose and compassion.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Dreams feel closer today. Your creativity shines, inspiring love and professional growth. Emotional healing strengthens bonds. Spiritual reflection brings clarity. Dusshera reminds you—faith and imagination open doors to extraordinary possibilities. 

