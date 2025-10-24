Horoscope Today, October 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, Lead First And Others Will Follow
Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
Aries
Today feels like a fresh dawn, Aries; don’t force growth. Allow cosmic adjustments and inner patience as energy builds. Release self-doubt; expect powerful, steady changes to ignite your path now.
Taurus
Healing calls today; move forward only when truly enthusiastic. Conserve energy for what excites you. Choose your stage wisely and determine the kind of artist you wish to become for public life now.
Gemini
Attitude shapes whether glass seems full; you choose the fill. Reflect, rest, and recharge to keep manifestations flowing. Your upcoming rewards stem from steady effort and clear, hopeful perspective unfolding now.
Cancer
Emotions may surge but avoid impulsive sways. Assess how worthy you feel to receive abundance. The Universe asks: are you sure? Answer with self-love and readiness to accept your desires now.
Leo
Step beyond comfort; no act is too small for dreams. Mindful balance between confidence and pride unlocks romantic, personal, and professional opportunities—plan practically and trust intuition for growth today now.
Virgo
Past karmic loops teach better possibilities ahead. Choose to lift your head, embrace sunlight, and move from destructive emotion toward thriving. Your destiny awaits when you decide to rise now.
Libra
The cosmos grants what you believe possible. Embrace a grand adventure, this day lifts heavy weights. Rest as needed, integrate change, and allow new experiences to replenish body and mind now.
Scorpio
You invested fully, now apply logic to optimise talents and perceptions. Rapid momentum appears soon. Stay humble, confident, and gratefully accept the magic coming your way; your efforts bear fruit today now.
Sagittarius
New day sparkles with visions and ideas, focus on clear communication. The moon set intentions; refine expression to manifest rewards and lasting impact. It’s not too late or too soon today now.
Capricorn
Muscle memory may urge action, but consider timing. Balance logic with feeling and view the long term. Trust your ability to dive in; a win-win outcome awaits when you commit wisely now.
Aquarius
Lead first and others will follow. Vitality, growth, and protection support you; eliminate toxicity. Rise above fears, secure loved ones’ interests, and end cycles that no longer serve you today now.
Pisces
Karma teaches and reveals latent gifts. Share your insights freely where welcomed and disclose talents without holding back. This courageous openness enriches both your inner life and outer opportunities now.
