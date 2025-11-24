Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986724https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-october-24-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-taurus-divine-love-surrounds-you-2986724
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, Divine Love Surrounds You
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, October 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, Divine Love Surrounds You

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Nov 24, 2025, 05:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Aries: Fresh ideas promise growth and renewal, Aries. Shed outdated beliefs and embrace transformation patiently. Revamps, planning, and self-assurance pave your path toward progress. Trust timing, your new, confident outlook begins unfolding beautifully today. 

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Taurus: Step back, Taurus, see life’s vastness beyond the present. Stop waiting for signs; trust your instincts. You’re guided, but remember your strength. Divine love surrounds you while self-belief leads forward. 

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Gemini: Tension brings empowerment, Gemini. Balance chaos with calm, learning patience through contrast. Blend action with peace and drama with stillness. Move gently, notice small signs of growth blossoming gracefully around you. 

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Cancer: Old patterns may stem from generations past, Cancer. You’re chosen to heal them. Embrace growth with love, openness, and self-awareness. Let transformation flow freely through your ever-evolving, compassionate heart. 

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Leo: Release attachments, Leo. This transition ends an era and begins a brighter one. Tune inward, silence distractions, and lead confidently. The universe asks, are you ready for rebirth and success? 

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Virgo: Ground yourself, Virgo. Your dreams reflect your self-worth, believe you deserve abundance. Release guilt and fear, and build your magical reality through confidence, stability, and freedom from judgment or expectation. 

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Libra: You’re cosmic stardust, Libra, creative and radiant. Infuse everything you touch with love and magic. When energy flows from the heart, your reality transforms into beauty, authenticity, and irreplaceable brilliance. 

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Scorpio: Reconnect deeply with life, Scorpio. Ground yourself through nature, sunlight, affection, and stillness. Magic hides in simple moments. Presence restores passion, your treasures await in quiet, effortless, soulful experiences today. 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Sagittarius: Ease the work rhythm, Sag. Your spark thrives on curiosity and play. Balance rebellion with purpose, keep mischief alive, and nurture that childlike wonder fueling your vibrant, unstoppable fire. 

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Capricorn: Protect your light, Capricorn. Learn where to stop giving excessively. True strength balances empathy with boundaries. Hold space wisely, experience unity without losing your individuality or emotional grounding today. 

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Aquarius: Defy limits, Aquarius. Focused intent makes the impossible achievable. Move through uncertainty with grace, knowing divine threads support you. Stay centered, fearless, and trust life’s flow to hold you steady.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Pisces: Elevate your standards, Pisces. Balance faith and adaptability like a surfer mastering waves. Merge with life gracefully yet remember, you’re the navigator, not the tide. Lead with serenity today. 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Star Couple's Massive Combined Fortune Revealed; Check Their Source Of Earnings From Cricket, Music And...
camera icon8
title
SRH
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi And...
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For November 24- 30: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon10
title
Mauritius tourism
What A Country! 7 Coloured Earths, Dormant Volcano, Hindi-Bhojpuri Speakers, Mountains And Beaches; It's Name Is...
camera icon8
title
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Shares 7 Home Remedies To Deal With Constipation