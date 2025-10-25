Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2975443https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-october-25-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-encouraging-job-news-arrives-2975443
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 25 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Encouraging Job News Arrives
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, October 25 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Encouraging Job News Arrives

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

 

Updated:Oct 25, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Your optimistic mindset brightens everyone’s day, ensuring smooth teamwork at work. Family health improves, easing worries. Focus shifts toward future planning and smart investments, laying strong foundations for growth and long-term security.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Health thrives and work flows easily today. Domestic concerns settle with grace. Singles benefit from new connections, while property investments look favourable. A balanced, fulfilling day blends opportunity, harmony, and progress beautifully.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Health thrives and work flows easily today. Domestic concerns settle with grace. Singles benefit from new connections, while property investments look favorable. A balanced, fulfilling day blends opportunity, harmony, and progress beautifully.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Patience guides you in resolving domestic challenges. Work runs smoothly, though motivating colleagues may be required. Family discussions around children’s education dominate home life, while past investments begin yielding satisfying financial gains.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Encouraging job news arrives, boosting confidence. Domestic disagreements may test couples, yet patience restores harmony. Singles seek meaningful connections. Students should balance studies with hobbies, nurturing both creativity and focus effectively today.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Moon’s influence heightens productivity, helping you clear pending tasks at work and home. Students notice improved concentration, achieving steady progress. Best to avoid fresh investments, focusing instead on efficiency and balance.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Added work responsibilities may spark nervousness, but they reveal hidden skills worth exploring. Focus on self-growth and improvement today. Avoid unnecessary travel, channeling your energy into building strength, resilience, and balance.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Control and clarity define your day. Work projects earn praise, boosting confidence. A long-lost friend reconnects, reviving joy. Previously delayed finances begin to flow, opening doors for progress, stability, and abundance.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Pause on major business or relocation decisions for now. Prioritise well-being, guarding against heat-related concerns. Avoid sun exposure and travel, focusing instead on rest, balance, and preparing wisely for tomorrow’s opportunities.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Financial stability allows some indulgence, while property investments bring promise. Reflect on long-term goals for clarity. Students facing concentration struggles find peace through meditation, enhancing focus and balance in their studies.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

A family member’s warmth lifts your spirits, easing challenges. Work stays busy as you confidently lead projects. Pay attention to health by maintaining a balanced diet and prioritizing physical and emotional wellness.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Professional success shines, possibly bringing promotion opportunities. Home interiors deserve creative updates, adding fresh inspiration. Dedicate time to meditation, improving focus, balance, and overall well-being while keeping energy levels bright and stable.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind Vs Aus
India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI Against Australia: Harshit Rana OUT, Kuldeep Yadav IN; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Under Spotlight Once Again
camera icon7
title
Gold prices
Rs 1 Crore Buys 750 Grams Of Gold Today — Here’s How Much It May Buy By 2050 And Why Inflation Could Shrink Your Wealth
camera icon12
title
ODI partnerships
Most Century Partnerships In One Day Internationals: Sachin Tendulkar Leads, Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Among Modern Greats, Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After IND vs NZ Match: India Qualify For Semi-Final, New Zealand Crash Out; Australia, England At...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
All-New 2025 Hyundai Venue Is Here: Booking Date, Design, New Features & More - Check PICs