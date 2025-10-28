Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Feelings Of Loneliness May Arise
Horoscope Today, October 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Feelings Of Loneliness May Arise

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Oct 28, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

Review every contract, deal, or legal matter carefully today. Hidden intentions may exist around you. Avoid rushing into commitments. Delay big decisions until clarity emerges, ensuring safety and protecting your best interests.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Balance feels off between work and home. While family matters are important, professional goals require attention. Step back from leisure distractions. Refocus energies toward career growth, ensuring stability and future success today.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Today calls for rethinking career direction. If uncertain, pause to evaluate options. Prioritize passions over chasing money. When you love what you do, natural success and long-term fulfillment eventually follow.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Unexpected delays may disrupt your schedule today, especially during travel. Even when punctual, obstacles could arise. Allow buffer time, plan carefully, and stay patient to avoid missing significant appointments or opportunities.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Professional atmosphere supports progress today. Nurture coworker relationships, respond quickly, and remain approachable. Building friendships rather than authority strengthens bonds, paving the way for collaboration, growth, and long-term workplace harmony today.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Travel with friends may arise today. Shared adventures provide fun, inspiration, and creative sparks. Take a short break from work. Exploration brings new perspectives, reenergising your spirit and positively influencing productivity.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Time off might be interrupted by sudden work needs. Though inconvenient, dedication brings rewards soon, possibly a raise or promotion. Commit fully now, as perseverance will directly enhance your professional recognition.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Relaxation tempts you, but long-term goals require renewed focus. Hard work already invested deserves continuation, not neglect. Stay consistent, and the professional or personal success you’ve been building edges closer today.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Feelings of loneliness may arise today. Remember, loved ones are present to support you. Open up honestly, share your emotions, and allow connections to heal burdens. Vulnerability strengthens relationships significantly now.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Difficult conversations might surface today. Avoid bottling emotions, speak your truth calmly. Address lingering conflicts directly to clear the air. Expressing feelings now promotes mental well-being and strengthens relationships moving forward.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Avoid major commitments today in relationships or business. Your energy feels low, reducing clarity. Reflection is wiser than action. Use today to reassess priorities, recharge, and prepare for future opportunities.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Step away from technology today. Phones and screens drain your energy. Explore new hobbies, connect with nature, or reflect quietly. Creativity and peace emerge naturally when you detach and reset.

