NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, October 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Self-Doubt Lingers, Yet Success Remains Close
Horoscope Today, October 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Self-Doubt Lingers, Yet Success Remains Close

Updated:Oct 29, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Family dynamics may feel controlling today. Allow others input without resistance. Keep an open mind, value their opinions, and respond humbly. Collaboration strengthens relationships, while respecting boundaries preserves harmony and balance.

Taurus

Taurus

Today highlights family bonds. Nostalgia and shared memories bring joy. Reconnect with someone you’ve missed, call them, rebuild ties, and cherish old friendships. Staying connected enriches your emotional world deeply today.

Gemini

Gemini

An old friend may reach out, needing support. Set aside judgments and simply listen. Compassion strengthens bonds. Your empathy matters more than opinions today, helping both of you reconnect meaningfully.

Cancer

Cancer

It’s time for change, Cancer. Refresh your style with new clothes or haircut. Bold adjustments spark confidence. Embrace transformation today, finding inspiration and perspective you’ve long overlooked in routines.

Leo

Leo

Friends may feel distant. Take initiative to mend strained ties. Reflect on who supported you during challenges. Offer apologies, reconnect sincerely, and rebuild trust. Work distractions no longer excuse neglect today.

Virgo

Virgo

Self-doubt lingers today, yet success remains close. Don’t let insecurities block progress. Focus on strengths, acknowledge achievements, and silence inner critics. Confidence restores momentum, guiding you toward goals already within reach.

Libra

Libra

A family gathering reunites you with relatives. Awkward questions may arise, but confidence carries you through. Stick to familiar company to avoid discomfort, ensuring meaningful connections while staying comfortable and composed.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Emotions fluctuate today, creating challenges. Avoid reacting impulsively. Stay calm, rational, and patient. Attachment may feel overwhelming, yet this phase will pass. Center yourself with perspective, knowing tomorrow brings steadier clarity.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Miscommunication risks arise today. Express needs clearly, avoiding assumptions. Ensure others understand your intentions fully. Strong communication prevents misunderstandings, strengthens bonds, and brings smoother interactions with both friends and colleagues.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Conflict between loved ones may place you as mediator. Politely decline deep involvement to avoid straining bonds. Remain neutral, clarify your boundaries, and protect harmony in your relationships by stepping aside.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Escaping problems feels tempting, but avoidance brings no solutions. Confide in someone you trust. Sharing concerns offers perspective and guidance, helping you resolve challenges more effectively while relieving emotional weight.

Pisces

Pisces

Loved ones rely on your guidance today. Offer advice gently, without imposing. Support their choices while sharing wisdom. Acting as a compassionate guide inspires trust, fostering respect and stronger connections.

