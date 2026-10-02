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  • /Horoscope today, October 3, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, curiosity could become surprisingly useful

Horoscope today, October 3, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, curiosity could become surprisingly useful

Written BySundeep Kochar
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 05:25 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 05:26 AM IST

Horoscope Today, October 3, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Aries 1/12

Aries

An unplanned expense could appear today, requiring you to adjust your priorities. Avoid reacting dramatically; review what is genuinely necessary, make the payment calmly, and protect the rest of your budget. 

Taurus 2/12

Taurus

Advice from an older person could prove more valuable than expected. Listen without assuming you already know the answer; their experience may help you avoid a complication you haven't considered. 

Gemini 3/12

Gemini

Something you encounter online could teach you more than expected. Follow the information beyond the headline, especially if it relates to work or an emerging interest. Curiosity could become surprisingly useful. 

Cancer 4/12

Cancer

Someone close may need your support today, but remember that helping doesn't mean abandoning yourself. Be present for them while preserving your own emotional space and the routines that keep you steady. 

Leo 5/12

Leo

A creative idea could attract attention once you allow others to see it. Share the concept confidently, but remain open to refinement. The right audience may respond more enthusiastically than anticipated. 

Virgo 6/12

Virgo

Check your accounts carefully; a small recurring charge or forgotten expense may be quietly draining your money. Identifying it today gives you an easy opportunity to redirect those funds toward something more useful. 

Libra 7/12

Libra

You may find yourself resolving tension between two people today. Listen to both perspectives without automatically choosing sides. Your ability to make each person feel heard could restore cooperation where emotions have taken over. 

Scorpio 8/12

Scorpio

A disappointment may make you question whether someone deserves your trust. Don't make a permanent judgment from one difficult moment. Look at the wider pattern before deciding how much access to give them. 

Sagittarius 9/12

Sagittarius

Meeting someone from a different background could challenge an assumption you didn't realise you held. Stay curious rather than defensive; the exchange may leave you with a broader understanding of another way of living. 

Capricorn 10/12

Capricorn

Your professional reputation may strengthen through consistency rather than dramatic achievement. Keep delivering what you've promised, especially when nobody is watching. Quiet reliability can become one of your strongest career assets. 

Aquarius 11/12

Aquarius

Your usual working method may no longer be giving you the results you want. Experiment with a different structure, environment or schedule. An unconventional approach could make a familiar task considerably easier. 

Pisces 12/12

Pisces

A romantic relationship may deepen when you allow yourself to reveal something vulnerable. You don't need to present a polished version of yourself; genuine openness could create the emotional closeness you've been missing. 

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Horoscope today, October 3, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, curiosity could become surprisingly useful
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