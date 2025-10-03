Advertisement
Horoscope Today, October 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Rekindle Your Inner Spark Confidently
Horoscope Today, October 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Rekindle Your Inner Spark Confidently

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: This potent day urges progress over perfection, Aries. Release past trauma and resentments, allow tears if needed, then flip the switch. Divine support surrounds you—welcome healing and clearer living now.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Feeling stressed financially? Remember you are expressing abundance; generosity returns more. Trust intuitive flashes at night and act on insights. Small faithful steps open limitless opportunities when you commit now. 

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: When the heart plateaus, transformation begins. Honour your unique experiences and integrate lessons. You are protected, worthy, and ready to shine fully. Embrace this final leg with courage and grace now.

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: You’re not cut off from Source, tight control creates fear. Choose clear, healthy communication and step away from drama. Acceptance of past and others births lasting peace. Trust the process gently now.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Stop waiting for a single purpose; serve daily instead. Ask how you can be of service now. Small acts, kind choices, and intuition open unexpected doors and spark divine opportunities today now.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Faith versus control causes inner conflict. Trust heavenly guidance while listening to gut instincts. Your sacral responses steer aligned decisions; any choice lacking full enthusiasm deserves a clear, compassionate 'No' right now.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: You balance being and doing; your evolved perspective is expanding confidence. Add your voice boldly and recognise your role in the larger picture. Growth arrives as you own your radiant power now.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: You're naturally social; connect, recharge, and celebrate your tribe. Fostering relationships draws resources and joy. Your love for life opens pathways to deeper meaning, abundance, and soulful belonging this season now. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Detox mind, body, and spirit by slowing down. Savor small rituals, breathe, and ground attention in the present. Training presence dissolves anxiety and reconnects you to creativity and inner peace now.

 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: You are safe and watched over; honour progress and refill your own cup. Stop seeking validation externally, rekindle your inner spark and confidently choose what nurtures your authentic heart from today now.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Trust your path and declutter to invite divine assistance. Choose what truly belongs; open to love and prosperity. Softening the grind mentality yields flow, unexpected support, and timely, graceful abundance now.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Gratitude for present blessings magnetises more. Your purpose gains clarity, have faith and sharpen visioncrafting. Balance intuition with action, listening with speaking, to move forward with confident, gentle momentum today now. 

